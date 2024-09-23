APSU Football’s Romon Copeland Jr. Named FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week, Corey Richardson Earns UAC Freshman of the Week

Clarksville, TN – After returning a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and totaling 152 combined kick return yards, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football wide receiver Romon Copeland Jr. was named the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week and the United Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

In addition, Corey Richardson was named the UAC Freshman of the Week after rushing nine times for 102 yards and a touchdown against Alabama A&M.

Copeland Jr. is the first Governor to earn FCS National Player of the Week honors since Mike DiLiello was the FCS Offensive Player of the Week, on October 30th, 2023. Copeland Jr. and Richardson are the first Govs to earn UAC Special Teams Player and Freshman of the Week since Maddux Trujillo and Xavier Smith earned those same honors, respectively, on November 13th, 2023.

A native of Chesapeake, Virginia, Copeland Jr.’s 152 combined kick return yards are the most by a Governor since Kyran Moore had 223 return yards – all on kickoffs – against Central Florida in 2017. The 152 return yards also are the fifth-best single-game total in the FCS this season.

Copeland Jr.’s 82-yard punt return touchdown is tied for the third-longest return in Austin Peay history and is the second-longest in the FCS this season. In addition, Copeland Jr.’s 96 punt return yards are the second-best game in program history and the third-most in the FCS this season.

A native of Fayetteville, Georgia, Richardson is the first Austin Peay freshman to rush for 100-plus yards in a game sicne Jevon Jackson had 167 yards against Presbyterian in 2022. Richardson is the first Governors true freshman to top the 100-yard mark since Ahmaad Tanner ran for 104 yards at Tennessee Tech in 2017.

Richardson’s 102 yards on the ground contributed to a 331-yard rushing performance for the Govs, which was the best single-game mark since running for 363 yards at Murray State in 2021 and is the 15th-best total in the FCS this season. Austin Peay’s five rushing touchdowns also was the best single-game total since running for five scores against the Racers in 2021.

Copeland Jr., Richardson, and the Governors return to UAC action when they host Southern Utah on Saturday for a 1:00pm matchup at Fortera Stadium.

For news and updates throughout the 2024 season, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.