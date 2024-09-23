Barksdale Elementary Honored as One of Six Tennessee Schools Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Nashville, TN – Today, the U.S. Department of Education recognized six Tennessee schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, which is based on each school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.



“I am thrilled that six Tennessee schools are being recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools,”?said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “This national recognition is a remarkable achievement to showcase how these educators and school and district leaders are dedicated to providing opportunities for all students to succeed each and every day.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools from across the country on an annual basis. This year, of the 356 schools selected nationwide, the Tennessee schools shown above have been selected as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student group scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available here.

For the past 41 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has granted over 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, click here.