Austin Peay State University Volleyball travels to Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine for ASUN Openers

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University volleyball team opens up Atlantic Sun Conference play at Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine.

Austin Peay State University enters the conference season after competing in the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic hosted by Western Kentucky. Anna Rita was named to the All-Tournament team for her 23 kills over three matches. She had seven blocks against Eastern Illinois, and her .417 hitting percentage against Arkansas State was her second-best of the season.

The Governors face Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at 5:00pm in Richmond. The Colonels lead the all-time series 18-16. APSU fell, 3-0, to EKU in the last meeting, on October 27th. Then on Friday, Austin Peay State University faces Bellarmine at 5:00pm in Louisville. The series is tied at 2-2, with the Knights taking a 3-1 win in the last meeting, October 28th.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads the team with 26.0 blocks. Her 50 kills rank fourth on the team.

Sarah Carnathan paces the APSU Govs with 86 kills. Her 44 digs rank fourth on the team.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 140 assists. She is third on the team with 71 digs and fourth with eight service aces.

Maggie Duyos is first on the team with 12 service aces. Her 139 assists and 93 digs rank second.

Tayler Baron leads the APSU Govs with 155 digs. She is third in assists and service aces with 47 and nine, respectively.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas, November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky, on October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Items

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis, September 15th, in a four set decision.

Inside The Series

Eastern Kentucky

Series: Colonels lead, 18-16

Last Meeting: EKU beat the Govs, 3-0, in Richmond, October 27th

Bellarmine

Series: Tied at 2-2

Last Meeting: A 3-1 Knight win, October 28th, in Louisville

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is at home in the Winfield Dunn Center for the first time this season to play Lipscomb and West Georgia on October 4th and 5th, respectively.