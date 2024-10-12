8 Tennessee Vols Football gets 23-17 thrilling overtime win over Florida at Neyland Stadium

Knoxville, TN – Dylan Sampson ran for three touchdowns, including the decisive blow in overtime, as No. 8/9 Tennessee Vols football team overcame a double-digit third-quarter deficit to stave off Florida, 23-17, on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out Checker Neyland crowd of 101,915.



The Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) trailed 10-0 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 unanswered points to seize the lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the contest. Florida (3-3, 1-2 SEC) evened it up at 17 with 29 seconds left and came up empty on its first possession in overtime, setting the stage for UT’s first walk-off victory since defeating No. 3/1 Alabama, 52-49, in regulation here on October 15th, 2022.

On the game-winning drive, quarterback Nico Iamaleava found tight end Holden Staes for three yards, Sampson carried for eight yards, Iamaleava connected with receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. for 11 yards and Sampson carried for two yards before plowing up the middle for one more to ignite a raucous celebration as well as the orange-hued fireworks launched into the night sky.

Sampson finished the night with 112 yards on a career-high 27 carries. It marked the fifth time in six appearances this year that the junior running back had scored multiple touchdowns on the ground, including the third time he has posted at least three rushing scores.Defensively, Tennessee came up with big plays at opportune times to prevent the Gators from adding to their lead. Contributing to that effort were a pair of turnovers forced and fourth-down stops, 12 tackles for losses (by 12 players) and three sacks. Safety Christian Charles , LEO Joshua Josephs , STAR Boo Carter and LEO James Pearce Jr. all recorded seven tackles each, with Carter posting a sack and 1.5 TFLs; Joseph 1.5 TFLs and a pass break-up; Pearce a half sack, TFL, forced fumble and fumble recovery; and Charles a TFL. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott also was credited with 1.5 sacks along with two tackles.After forcing Tennessee to punt on its second drive of the game, the Gators took possession at their own 49 and drew first blood. They took 10 plays to move to the UT 24 before Vol defensive tackles Omari Thomas and Bryson Eason stuffed running back Jadan Baugh for a four-yard loss on a third-and-one carry. Trey Smack came on and booted a 42-yard field goal with 3:15 remaining to provide Florida a 3-0 lead it would carry into the locker room at the half.The Vol defense made several crucial plays in the second quarter to end UF drives and keep their team within striking distance. Cornerback Rickey Gibson III dropped receiver Eugene Wilson III on a fourth-and-one jet sweep to end a drive with 8:16 to go at the UT 18. Pearce later wrestled the ball loose from UF quarterback Graham Mertz and recovered to extinguish a threat at the UT one. Then, just before the half, Norman-Lott and Carter sacked Mertz for a 10-yard loss. Due to a penalty-induced runoff, time expired before the Gators were able to salvage a field goal.

Next Up For UT Football

Florida padded its lead with 7:18 remaining in the third frame, with Mertz hitting tight end Arlis Boardingham for a 13-yard touchdown reception. Smack’s PAT made the score 10-0 Gators.The Vols delivered a much-needed offensive response on the next series. Facing a fourth-and one at the Florida six, Sampson burst through the line and spun his way into the end zone to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive and get the Big Orange on the board. Max Gilbert’s extra point trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with 2:57 to go in the third.On Florida’s ensuing possession, reserve quarterback DJ Lagway attempted a pass on the first play from scrimmage. UT linebacker Arion Carter was in position to haul in his first career interception, returning it 15 yards to the Gator 20. After the Vols’ drive stalled, Gilbert came on to drill a 35-yard field goal and even the score at 10 with 1:37 to go in the third period.After the Big Orange defense yet again stymied the Gators, Tennessee got great field possession at the Florida 29 following a 17-yard Jermod McCoy return of a Florida punt out of its own end zone. Two plays later, Sampson scampered 23 yards off right tackle into the checkerboard and gave the Vols their first lead of the night. Gilbert’s PAT made it 17-10 with 9:42 to go.Facing third and 19, Florida countered with 29 seconds remaining in the game, as Lagway found receiver Chimere Dike open across the middle for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Smack’s PAT evened the score at 17, and that’s the way regulation play ended.Florida got the ball first in overtime and came up empty on its possession, as Smack’s 47-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. The Vols, however, made their opportunity count, as Sampson punctuated a five-play drive with a one-yard plunge to send the Tennessee fans home happy.

The Tennessee Vols football team is back at home next weekend on the 19th of the month, as #7/7 Alabama comes to Rocky Top for the traditional “third Saturday in October” showdown. The game is slated to kick at 3:30pm and will be televised on ABC.