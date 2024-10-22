APSU Women’s Golf Tied for 11th at Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Jillian Breedlove Shines

Kapolei, Hawaii – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot an 18-over 306 and is tied for 11th place with a score of 592 after two rounds at Hawai’i’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Tuesday, at Kapolei Golf Club.

At 16-over par for the tournament, Austin Peay State University is tied with Osaka Gakuin (Japan) and is two shots behind 10th-place Eastern Michigan. The Governors also are five shots behind host Hawai’i, who is in ninth place after 36 holes at the par-72, 6,231-yard course.

Jillian Breedlove led the APSU Govs for the second-straight round, shooting an even-par 72 to finish the day tied for sixth place with a score of four-under 140. Kaley Campbell carded a four-over 76 in the second round and is tied for 38th with a score of four-over 148.

Erica Scutt and Abby Hirtzel each shot seven-over 79 in the second round to finish the day tied for 63rd with scores of eight-over 152. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Maggie Glass shot an 83 and is tied for 83rd with a score of 159.

Playing as an individual, Abby Jimenez shot an 82 and is tied for 86th with an aggregate score of 160. Autumn Spencer also played as an individual and is in 92nd with a score of 167 after shooting an 83 in the second round.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Gonzaga and North Dakota State for the final round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational, which begins with a Wednesday 2:00pm CT shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

