With Daylight Saving Ending, AAA Highlights Importance of Vision Checks for Drivers

Washington, D.C. – Who knew? More than 6 in 10 U.S. drivers rely on prescription eyewear behind the wheel, according to a new AAA survey. Daylight Saving Time, ending November 3rd, 2024, is the perfect time to remind everyone of the importance of vision correction for safe driving.

According to the survey, a significant majority of U.S. adults rely on prescription lenses for purposes beyond reading, with 62% wearing eyeglasses, sunglasses, or contact lenses.

While the vast majority (80%) of drivers who wear prescription lenses report wearing them all the time when driving, 16% only wear them under certain circumstances, and 3% never do so. However, most (94%) of those required to wear corrective lenses on their driver’s license always wear them when driving.

The AAA study also highlights the importance of regular eye exams. Nearly two-thirds of drivers who wear prescription lenses had a vision test or eye exam within the last year, but a notable 37% hadn’t had an exam in over a year or longer. Younger drivers, aged 18-54, were particularly likely to have missed recent eye exams, with only 53% having had one within the past year.

AAA encourages all drivers to prioritize their eye health and ensure they have up-to-date prescriptions. Regular eye exams play a crucial role in identifying potential vision problems and ensuring safe driving conditions.

As Daylight Saving Time’s end means it will get dark earlier, AAA recommends that drivers should:

Compensate for reduced visibility by decreasing your speed and increasing the following distance to four or more seconds behind the car in front of you.

Keep your eyes moving. Do not focus on the middle of the area illuminated by your headlights. Watch for sudden flashes of light at hilltops, around curves, or at intersections, as these may indicate the presence of oncoming vehicles.

Look at the sides of objects. In dim light, focus on the edges or outlines of objects. Your eyes can pick up images more sharply this way than by looking directly at the object.

Avoid being blinded by oncoming high beams. If the driver of an oncoming vehicle fails to dim the lights, look down toward the right side of the road. You should be able to see the edge of the lane or the white-painted edge line and stay on course until the vehicle passes.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations.

Today, AAA delivers exceptional roadside assistance, helps travelers plan their dream vacations and adventures, offers exclusive member discounts and benefits, and provides trusted financial and insurance services – all to enhance the life journey of our 65 million members across North America, including over 57+ million in the United States.

To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA.com.