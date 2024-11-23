Tennessee State Fire Marshal Urges Kitchen Fire Safety for Thanksgiving Celebrations

Nashville, TN – While delicious home-cooked meals are a beloved Thanksgiving tradition, a cooking-related home fire can spell disaster for you and your loved ones.

As families across Tennessee gather for Thanksgiving Day feasts on Thursday, November 28th, 2024, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) remind Tennesseans to take extra care to be fire-safe in the kitchen while preparing holiday meals.

In the U.S., Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents, according to recent data by the National Fire Protection Association. In Tennessee, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires.

In 2023, over 18.54% of Tennessee’s reported total home structure fires involved cooking equipment. Those fires resulted in 27 civilian injuries, 7 firefighter injuries, and over $9.5 million in direct property damage, according to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System.

“The holidays are a special time of the year, full of togetherness and wonderful food with family and friends,” said TDCI Commissioner and Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “When celebrating Thanksgiving this year, I ask that Tennesseans be especially mindful of fire safety in order to avoid accidentally starting a home fire. Remember to always use working smoke alarms, never leave a stove unattended while cooking, and never drink while preparing food.”

By ensuring safety in the kitchen this year, Tennesseans can protect themselves and Tennessee firefighters.

“Every time firefighters respond to a home fire, they are putting their lives on the line in order to try and help save their neighbors,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This year, I remind Tennesseans to take care while cooking in order to help reduce the risk of a home fires to themselves and to Tennessee’s firefighters, many of whom are volunteers.”

To aid Tennesseans who may be cooking this year, the SFMO offers these Thanksgiving fire safety cooking tips:

Avoid distractions. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling. If you have to leave the room, even for a moment, turn off the stove’s burners.

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption while preparing food.

Use a kitchen timer when boiling, simmering, baking, or roasting to remind yourself to check what you are cooking.

Use caution with turkey fryers. The SFMO recommends that consumers always utilize oil-free models.

Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors and kept a safe distance from homes, buildings and other flammable materials.

Never leave a turkey fryer unattended. Most fryer units do not have thermostat controls. If you do not watch the fryer carefully, the oil will continue to heat and could boil over, resulting in a fire.

Never let children or pets near the fryer, even if it is not in use. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot for hours after use.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.

Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.

Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease or oil fire. Instead, put a lid over the flame, exit the home and call your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1.

Make sure your home’s smoke alarms are working. Need working smoke alarms? Contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in our “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program.

For more information on making your home fire safe, download and print the SFMO home fire safety checklist.

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Protecting Tennesseans, empowering professionals. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, and TennCare Oversight.