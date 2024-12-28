Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Fights Past UT Southern in Thrilling 73-66 Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team wrapped up the nonconference season with a 73-66 win against UT Southern on Saturday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

UT Southern (4-5, 3-2 SSAC) opened the game with a 6-0 run, as Austin Peay (5-6) responded with a 8-0 run of their own to the lead at 8-6. The two teams traded shots and found themselves tied at 10 with just under five minutes remaining in the first frame.

The Govs continued to extend their lead with a 13-3 run to go up by 10 at 23-13 with under a minute remaining as they took the first quarter, 24-15.

The Firehawks cut their deficit to as few as five in the second quarter at 24-19. Still, APSU held them scoreless for nearly five minutes as the Governors could extend their lead to 12 from a turnaround jumper by Foster with 4:26 remaining in the half. The Firehawks battled back with a 9-3 run to get back within six of the Governors at 36-30 heading into halftime.

UT Southern continued to battle back as a layup by Daysha Reid cut their trail to three at 47-44 with 3:22 left in the third quarter. The two teams went shot-for-shot, ending the quarter with a tie at 51.

The fourth quarter began with back-and-forth action as the Governors and Firehawks were tied again at 55 with 7:37 left in the game. A layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt and free throws by Anovia Sheals allowed the Govs to gain a four-shot lead at 63-59.

The two teams continued trading shots, but a layup by Wyatt gave the APSU Govs a 72-64 lead with 30 seconds remaining in the game. UT Southern’s Ashley Dickey made two free-throws to get as close as 72-66, but a final free-throw from Foster gave the Austin Peay State University the 73-66 nonconference finale win.

The Difference

Led by Anovia Sheals’ 13 points, the APSU Govs’ bench outscored UT Southern’s bench 21-4. The Governors’ bench unit shot 63.6 percent from the field compared to UT Southern’s 25.0 percent.

Inside The Box Score

La’Nya Foster paced Austin Peay State University with 16 points and 11 rebounds, marking her first double-double of the season and second of her career.

Five Governors scored in double figures: Nariyah Simmons (10), Anala Nelson (10), Anovia Sheals (13), Sa’Mya Wyatt (13), La’Nya Foster (16).

This marks the first time since February 10th that there were five players with ten or more points.

Nelson led with six assists and two steals.

APSU had 21 bench points compared to UTS’s four.

Simmons went two-for-three from beyond the arc.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play with a January 2nd 6th game against Eastern Kentucky at F&M Bank Arena.