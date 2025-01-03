Fort Campbell Launches Winter Safety Campaign to Protect Soldiers and Families

Fort Campbell, KY – Winter at Fort Campbell brings a range of safety challenges, from icy roads and freezing temperatures to low visibility. According to the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), staying safe requires proactive preparation at home and on the road.

Jason Duncan, safety supervisor with DPW, emphasizes the importance of vigilance: “Winter is about expecting the unexpected. Even the most minor oversight, like wearing the wrong footwear or not clearing snow off your car, can lead to serious accidents.”

During winter at Fort Campbell, safety requires more than just hoping for the best; it’s about actively preparing for the challenges that cold weather, icy roads, and freezing temperatures bring.

Ron Lyons, equipment operator for the Roads and Grounds division at DPW, knows firsthand the hazards that come with winter weather. His team works hard to keep Fort Campbell’s roads clear and safe, but he points out that safety is a community responsibility. “It’s easy to slip on ice or snow if you’re not prepared,” he says.

Lyons has seen all types of injuries from slips and falls on base, especially during severe weather. Wearing the right footwear, he says, is only the first step. He also suggests watching your step, especially in parking lots and sidewalks that might not be cleared immediately after snowfall. “When it snows, airfields and major roads get cleared first,” Lyons explains, “so some areas, like parking lots, might take longer. Be cautious and take it slow.”

Duncan warns that poor visibility can be hazardous for outdoor enthusiasts. “Winter runners and walkers need reflective vests and lights. Without them, dusk and dark clothing can be a dangerous mix on our roads.”

Driving during winter poses its own risks, and preparation here is also key. Before hitting the road, Lyons suggests taking the time to fully defrost windows and mirrors. “I see people just clearing off a small patch to see out of and leaving the rest covered in snow or ice,” he says. “It’s not safe for them, and it’s not safe for anyone behind them either. That snow flies off and can hit the car behind them, blocking their view.”

Lyons also warns against tailgating snowplows. “We’re out there putting salt on the road and trying to keep everyone safe,” he explains, “but people come up right behind the plows. They get hit by the salt and they put themselves at risk if we have to stop suddenly. Giving plows room to work keeps everyone safer.”

While DPW focuses on clearing main roads and airfields first, Fort Campbell provides free salt for residents on post who need to clear walkways and driveways. Residents can pick up salt 24/7 at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and 1st Street near Fire Station #1. Simply bring a container and scoop what you need.

Lyons reminds residents that, while DPW prioritizes the larger roads, keeping sidewalks and steps clear is the responsibility of each household. “We all have to do our part,” he says. “Clearing your steps and walkways can help prevent falls and injuries right at your doorstep.”

Inside the home, preparation is just as essential. One important step to protect your home is to prevent frozen pipes, which can burst and cause extensive damage. Lyons advises keeping a small stream of water running in isolated sinks or bathrooms during extreme cold and opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate.

Inspect furnaces, boilers, and any heaters in use during the winter. Change the air filters, make sure they’re working efficiently, and keep at least three feet of clear space around them.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is another serious winter hazard. With people relying on gas heaters and portable generators, the risk of CO poisoning increases. Make sure to keep generators outside, never in a garage or enclosed space. And check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Preparedness goes a long way in preventing winter hazards, both inside and outside the home. By taking a few precautions, everyone on post can help keep Fort Campbell a safe and warm place throughout the season.