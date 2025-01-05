34.5 F
Tennessee to Require Motor Vehicle Records for License Transfers from Eight States Starting January 10th

Tennessee’s New MVR Rule Aims to Enhance Driver Safety and Fraud Prevention

New Tennessee Driver's License

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland SecurityNashville, TN – Beginning January 10th, 2025, new or returning Tennessee residents who currently have a driver license from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must present a Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) from their former state when applying for a Tennessee license.

Individuals from these eight must obtain an MVR from their former state before applying for a Tennessee license or ID. An MVR must have been issued within 30 days before its presentation at a Driver Services Center. The MVR is required alongside other necessary documents to apply for a Tennessee credential. For more information about the documents required to obtain a license in Tennessee, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

All other states, including Tennessee, participate in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service. This service allows participating states to electronically access the complete Driver History Record of anyone applying for a driver license. As a result, individuals moving from one of the 41 participating states do not have to obtain an MVR to qualify for a Tennessee driver license.

Through the S2S system, states can share real-time information about individual drivers, including convictions and license withdrawals. By providing a driver’s complete history, states can reduce the risk of fraud and improve safety by keeping dangerous drivers off the roads. Additionally, S2S enhances accuracy and reduces the processing time for a obtaining a new credential in Tennessee.

The MVR requirement will change as additional states join the S2S Verification Service. For the latest information, please visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/classd/mvrverification.html.

