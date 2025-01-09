Clarksville Academy Announces Closure Due to Incoming Winter Storm, Friday

Clarksville, TN – In anticipation of the approaching winter storm, Clarksville Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Friday, January 10, 2025. The decision comes in response to the Winter Storm Advisory issued for Middle Tennessee, which forecasts significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.

All campus activities scheduled for Friday and throughout the weekend have been canceled. School officials emphasize that no one should attempt to access the campus during this time, as safety remains the top priority for students, faculty, and staff.

Clarksville Academy encourages families to monitor local weather updates and follow all safety precautions during the storm. Updates regarding the resumption of activities or any additional closures will be shared through the school’s official communication channels.

The administration thanks everyone for their cooperation and understanding as the community prepares for this severe weather event.