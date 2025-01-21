Daughters of the American Revolution Marks 110th Anniversary with America 250 Commendation Medals and Special Recognition

Clarksville, TN – Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter Regent Marie Tillman welcomed Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, MG (Ret.) Walt Lord and APSU Professor Emeritus Dr. Dewey Browder, along with other special guests, as the local Captain William Edmiston Chapter DAR celebrated its 110th anniversary

After welcome comments, Tillman and her team opened the meeting with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, the American’s Creed, and the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. This ritual was concluded with a salute to the flag of Tennessee.

DAR TN State Regent Emily Robinson addressed the audience, saying, “I bring you greetings on behalf of the more than 6,800 members of the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Congratulations to each of the members of the Captain William Edmiston Chapter on the celebration of your 110th anniversary. For 110 years, your chapter has worked together to achieve the DAR objective of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.”

Tillman and Brenda Graham then presented Mayors Pitts and Golden, MG Lord – accepting for APSU President Dr. Michael Licari and Professor Browder accepting on behalf of MG Brian Winski, President and CEO of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation with the DAR America 250 Commendation Medal and a certificate of recognition given to individuals and groups that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts to not only honor the men and women who have achieved American independence but also to educate others about their service and sacrifice.

Mayors Pitts and Golden then presented the local DAR Chapter with a joint proclamation, making November 7th, 2024 Captain William Edmiston Day.

