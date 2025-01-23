APSU Baseball’s John Bay Named Perfect Game ASUN Preseason Player of the Year

Sanford, FL – For the first time in his career, Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s redshirt senior John Bay earns preseason honors after being named Perfect Game’s 2025 ASUN Preseason Player of the Year. Redshirt senior Brody Szako was named to the Perfect Game’s 2025 ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team at third base.

ABCA All-Southeast Region: 2024

Second Team All-ASUN (OF): 2024

Bay comes off an extraordinary year with the Governors in 2024 after batting .365 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI, which ranked second in the ASUN. Bay has a chance to join 2024 ASUN Player of the Year Lyle Miller-Green and break the program’s career home run record of 56 held by Parker Phillips (2017-19).

Bay currently sits tied for eighth with 32 home runs, and with a repeat of last season’s performance, he would be on pace to break the home run record.

First Team All-ASUN (OF): 2024

Szako was the APSU Govs’ primary third baseman in the ’24 season, where he started 48 games last year, and batted .319 with 15 home runs and 59 RBI. Szako will transition to the outfield for the Governors this season.

Austin Peay State University opens its 2025 season in just 24 days, when they will travel to Mesa, Arizona for the MLB Desert Invitational on Friday, February 14th, to face the New Mexico Lobos at Sloan Park.

Game Times

All game times can be found online at LetsGoPeay.com/sports/baseball.

Tickets and Other Information



Tickets for the 2025 season will be available through Ticketmaster. Follow Austin Peay State University baseball at LetsGoPeay.com for all updates this season and for all other information.

For more information and to see the complete Perfect Game preseason all-conference team, visit PerfectGame.org.