Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service receives Equipment, Training Grant

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce that 245 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants totaling $10 million in 2025 through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.

The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program, created through legislation overseen by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, provides grant monies to volunteer fire departments.

Volunteer departments use the grants to purchase firefighting equipment or help meet local matching requirements for federal equipment grants.

Since the program’s launch in 2020, grants totaling $26.5 million have been provided to Tennessee volunteer fire departments in all three of Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.

A list of departments receiving grants in 2025 can be found here.

“Governor Lee and the General Assembly are committed to helping departments get the funding they need to help keep their firefighters safe,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “It is my honor to help serve the Tennessee fire service so that they can save lives and protect property across Tennessee.”

Volunteer fire departments are crucial to providing fire safety as over 73% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers. Out of Tennessee’s 21,075 active firefighters, an estimated 12,460 are volunteers which accounts for over 59%.

“Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of fire protection in our communities, and it is crucial that they have the equipment they need to safely complete their mission,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “I encourage Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments to remember they can always reach out to me or the members of SFMO should they ever have any questions about the grant program or any of our work to support Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments.”

During the application period (November 1st – November 27th, 2024), the SFMO received 325 applications from Tennessee fire departments. The applications were reviewed, scored, and submitted to a seven-member committee for the final award selection.

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance

Protecting Tennesseans, empowering professionals. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, and TennCare Oversight.