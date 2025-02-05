19 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Faces #5 UConn in High-Stakes Showdown at Food City Center

#9 Tennessee (16-5 | 4-5 SEC) vs. #5 UConn (21-2 | 12-0 Big East)

Thursday, February 6h, 2025 | 5:30pm CT / 6:30pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – No. 19/17 Tennessee men’s basketball team (16-5, 4-5 SEC) is back at Food City Center on Thursday, where it will take on No. 5/5 UConn (21-2, 12-0 BIG EAST) at 5:30pm CT (6:30pm ET).

The UT Lady Vols and Huskies will meet in a contest televised by ESPN and carried on Lady Vol Network radio stations as well as audio-streamed on UTSports.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Ch. 162 & 191). This will mark the 27th meeting in a series that dates back to 1995 and has featured some epic battles.

UT will be playing its third of four top-10 opponents in a five-game stretch. The Big Orange fell at No. 7/7 Texas on January 23rd, 80-76, and to No. 2/2 South Carolina on January 27th, 70-63. After defeating unranked Missouri, 76-71, Tennessee hosts No. 5/5 UConn before playing at No. 6/4 LSU on February 9th.

Tennessee is coming off a five-point win at Missouri on Sunday, in which it overcame a slow start and 12-point first-quarter deficit to tame the Tigers, 76-71, and snap a three-game losing streak. The Lady Vols, whose five losses have come by a total of 15 points, feature five players averaging double digits in scoring, led by redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper. She puts up 17.9 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 3.3 apg. and 3.3 spg. while shooting 47 percent from the field. Cooper has 10 20+ scoring efforts this season after torching Missouri for a personal SEC high of 27 on Sunday.

Also averaging double figures are junior guard Ruby Whitehorn (13.0 ppg.), fifth-year guard Jewel Spear (12.1 ppg.), junior forward Zee Spearman (11.0 ppg., 5.9 rpg.) and senior point guard Samara Spencer (10.8 ppg., 5.3 apg.).

UConn has won its past 11 games, including an 84-58 victory at DePaul on January 29th and a 101-59 home win over Butler on Sunday. The Huskies are led by the trio of Paige Bueckers (19.0 ppg.), Sarah Strong (17.0 ppg.) and Azzi Fudd (11.3), and feature Bueckers (40), Strong (38), Ashlynn Shade (36) and Fudd (36) all hitting 35+ three-pointers.

Kim Caldwell‘s first Lady Vol team enters the match-up ranked No. 1 nationally in two statistical categories, as of February 4th, and is top 10 in six others. UT leads the NCAA three pointers per game (11.0) and three point attempts per game (33.1), and is second in scoring offense (91.1) and offensive rebounds per game (19.3), third in turnover margin (9.95), eighth in bench points per game (31.3) and turnovers forced per game (24.19), and 10th in steals per game (12.8).

Broadcast Details

Ryan Ruocco play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will have the call for ESPN.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice providing play-by-play and Jay Lifford serving as studio host.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on the Hoops Central page or the schedule on UTSports.com.

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network, and then click on the Vol Network Affiliates tab.

Air-time generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

The Lady Vol Network broadcast also will be available via SiriusXM Satellite Radio channels 162 and 191.

Fan Experience Information

A large crowd is expected on Thursday night.

As a result, arena doors will open at 5:00pm ET.

Ag Campus shuttles will start running at 4:30pm.

Tickets are still available at AllVols.com.

Parking, Traffic Flow, Entry Alerts

Fans coming to campus looking to purchase basketball parking will do so on-site with a credit card.

Those parking in the G-10 garage are requested to enter from Neyland Drive.

There is free public parking on the Ag Campus and a free shuttle to and from there for fans. All shuttles are fully accessible for those with disabilities.

The shuttle location on the Ag campus is on River Drive near the Brehm Animal Sciences Bldg. and across from the CF lot. Visit https://parking.utk.edu/parking/special-events/athletic/ for maps and more information.

Shuttles begin two hours prior to tip-off. Return shuttles run one hour postgame or until the Food City Center is cleared.

Accessible shuttle loading and unloading for those with disabilities is located next to Arena Dining.

For regular shuttles, the unloading and loading areas near Food City Center will be as follows: Prior to the game, regular shuttles will unload at Chamique Holdsclaw and Lake Loudoun Blvd. After the game, regular shuttles will load at Lake Loudoun Blvd and Phillip Fulmer Way.

All tickets and Tennessee Fund parking passes are digital.



Fans will again see walk-through metal detectors outside of all Food City Center entrances.



Gates typically open one hour before tip for women’s games. Changes for large crowds will be announced publicly.

Phillip Fulmer Way Closure Information

Due to the resumption of construction and upgrades to Neyland Stadium, basketball fans and media members should be advised of immediate changes to normal traffic patterns on Phillip Fulmer Way and Peyton Manning Pass during the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Phillip Fulmer Way from G-10 garage to Neyland Stadium Gate 21 vicinity is now closed.

The G-10 garage will not be accessible southbound on Phillip Fulmer Way.

Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed to southbound traffic at Middle Drive, and it will not be accessible via Peyton Manning Pass.

For events at Food City Center, G-10 and Staff 5 parking areas will be accessible via Lake Loudoun Boulevard, but it is strongly recommended that vehicles enter G-10 via Neyland Drive.

Lot G5/30 is only accessible from Lake Loudoun Boulevard.

Individually Speaking

COOP MAKING HER MARK: Guard Talaysia Cooper is having a break-out season, leading UT in scoring (17.9 ppg.) and steals (3.3 spg.), hitting double figures 18 times, carding 10 efforts of 20+ points and notching 10 quarters where she scored 10 or more points, including 14 in the 1Q and 10 in the 3Q en route to 27 at Missouri on Sunday.

“FEAR DA SPEAR”: Jewel Spear is enjoying her best stretch of the season, averaging 13.4 ppg. in SEC play, hitting 27 of 58 three-point tries in league action (46.6 pct.) to run her season total to 50 treys and average 2.63 treys per game to rank second.

SMOOTH SAMARA: Samara Spencer (10.8 ppg.) ranks No. 8 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (2.95), is No. 29 in total assists (112), and is No. 25 in apg. (5.3) while ranking No. 49 in 3FG pct. (40.5) and No. 2 for Tennessee in 3FGs made (45).

DEPENDABLE RUBY: Ruby Whitehorn is UT’s second-leading scorer at 13.0 ppg., tallying 10+ points in 13 of her past 15 games, including a season-high 21 at #7/7 Texas.

INSIDE/OUTSIDE FROM ZEE: Zee Spearman has scored 10+ 12 times, averages 11.0 ppg. and 5.9 rpg., and has hit 14 treys.

From A Team Perspective

PILING UP POINTS: The UT Lady Vols rank No. 2 nationally in scoring offense, generating 91.1 points per game. The lowest a Kim Caldwell team has ranked in ppg. is No. 4, where she was in 2023-24 (85.3) at Marshall.

MAKING THREES IN BUNCHES: UT ranks No. 1 in 3FGs made per game at 11.0 and has hit 10+ treys 14 times, eclipsing the old school best of six. It made nine of 17 vs. Texas for its highest pct. (52.9) of 2024-25.

CRASHING O-BOARDS: UT is No. 2 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 19.1. It has twice reached 30+ this season.

TURNING OVER THE OPPOSITION: UT is No. 8 in turnovers forced per game (24.19) and No. 3 in T.O. margin (9.95). Miss. State had 20 miscues on Jan. 16 for the 13th 20+ T.O. game (7 were 30+) by a foe in 2024-25.

RACKING UP STEALS: UT is No. 10 nationally in steals per game (12.8). It now has 13 games of 10+ steals and 268 total in 21 games. It had 159 in 33 contests last year.

THAT’S A 10-COUNT: Tennessee has prevented its foes from getting the ball over halfcourt in 10 seconds a total of 21 times in 21 games. UT forced only five violations the previous five years combined.

Inside The Numbers

UT NO. 14 IN NET: With five losses by a total of 15 points to NET No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Texas, No. 9 LSU, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 19 Vanderbilt, and quality wins over No. 21 Florida State, No. 30 Richmond, No. 31 Iowa, No. 33 Mississippi State and No. 52 Middle Tennessee, Tennessee is No. 14 in the NCAA’s NET rankings (2/4).

TOUGH SCHEDULE: UT’s itinerary is No. 13 on the NCAA Toughest Schedule report.

100 DIMES x 3 FOR SAM: Samara Spencer has dished 100+ assists (112) for the third straight season after putting up 154 in 2022-23 and 115 in 2023-24 at Arkansas.

WHITEHORN NEARING 1K: Ruby Whitehorn has tallied 274 points in 2024-25 (13.0 ppg.) to hit 985 for her career, leaving her 15 away from reaching 1,000.

CHASING 2,000/500 STAT LINE: Jewel Spear now has 2,047 points and 497 rebounds, needing three boards to have a 2000/500+ stat line for her career.



UNCOMMON 1,500/500/500 IN SIGHT: Jewel Spear now has 2,047 points and 497 rebounds, needing three boards to have a 2000/500+ stat line for her career.

Looking Back At The Last Game

Redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper fired in 27 points, as No. 18/19 Tennessee held off Missouri on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena, 76-71.

Cooper scored 14 in the first quarter and 10 in the third frame to help the Lady Vols overcome a slow start and 12-point first quarter deficit to improve to 16-5 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. The 6-foot guard also joined senior forward Sara Puckett with a team-leading seven rebounds and had a squad-best six steals, four assists and three blocks. Cooper received scoring help from junior forward Zee Spearman, who contributed 13.

The Tigers (12-12, 1-8 SEC) were led by 18 points from De’Myla Brown, while Grace Slaughter added 16, Ashton Judd 13 and Laniah Randle a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Postgame Notes vs. Missouri

40-TREY TRIO: Tennessee produced its first trio of players to hit 40 or more three-pointers in a season since 2010-11. Jewel Spear (50) and Samara Spencer (45) already had surpassed 40, while Tess Darby drained her 40th trey on Sunday afternoon. The last time UT had three or more with 40+ deep balls, Angie Bjorklund (73), Meighan Simmons (63) and Shekinna Stricklen (42) accomplished that feat during the 2010-11 campaign en route to a 34-3 record.

FOURTEEN DIFFERENT STARTING FIVES: The Lady Vols have showcased 14 different starting lineups with 10 different players appearing in the first five thus far. Ruby Whitehorn, Samara Spencer, Zee Spearman, Talaysia Cooper and Kaniya Boyd opened Sunday’s contest against the Tigers as quintet No 14. Spencer leads the team with 20 starts. Whitehorn and Cooper tallied their 17th, while Spearman added her 15th and Boyd added her third.

CAN’T CONTAIN COOP: Talaysia Cooper tallied two double-digit quarters, carding her highest-scoring SEC contest with 27 in the victory against the Tigers. The guard secured 14 points in the first quarter alone before adding 10 in the third stanza, marking the ninth and 10th frames this season where she has scored 10 or more. The redshirt sophomore has landed in double figures during the past seven of eight games, racking up her 10th 20-point performance of the season. Cooper knocked down 10 field goals and finished with a career-high-tying five treys.

TURNING UP THE PRESSURE: The Big Orange defense forced Mizzou to turn the ball over a total of 24 times. Fourteen of Tennessee’s foes thus far have committed at least 20 miscues. The Lady Vol press resulted in four 10-second violations and its overall defense caused four five-second inbound violations by the Tigers. The Lady Vols have totaled 21 10-second violations by opponents thus far. The Big Orange forced four pivotal 10-second calls in the second quarter, spanning from the 5:36 mark through the 3:03 stamp. UT forced a season-most five violations against Western Carolina on November 26th.

UT/UConn Series Notes

UT is 7-12 vs. the Huskies during the regular-season and 2-5 during the postseason.

The Lady Vols are 4-6 on the road, 3-6 at home and 2-5 at neutral sites vs. the Huskies.

The Lady Vols are 2-5 in games played in Hartford and 2-1 on campus in Storrs.

The late Pat Summitt won eight NCAA titles while at Tennessee, and UConn’s Geno Auriemma has claimed 11, making them the most successful coaches in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.



Tennessee won NCAA titles in 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2007 and 2008.



UConn won NCAA crowns in 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016.

A Look At UConn

UConn carries an 11-game winning streak into the game, with its only losses this season at Notre Dame (79-68) and vs. Southern California (72-70).

Paige Bueckers (19.0), Sarah Strong (17.0) and Azzi Fudd (11.3) lead the scoring punch for UConn, with the trio hitting 40, 38 and 34 treys each thus far. Ashlynn Shade (8.3 ppg.) has contributed 36 more.

The Huskies are beating foes by an average margin of 29.2 points per game (81.1 to 52.0).

They are hitting a robust 51.5 percent of their shots from the field and holding opponents to 35.6.

UConn commits an average of only 10.5 turnovers per contest and has an assist/TO ratio of 2.1, with three players dishing out 80 or more dimes already.

About UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma

Geno Auriemma is 1,234-164 in his 40th year as a head coach, all at UConn.

He has guided the Huskies to 11 NCAA Championships, 23 Final Fours, six perfect seasons and 59 conference championships.

With a win over Fairleigh Dickinson University on Nov. 20, 2024, Auriemma reached 1,217 career victories, setting the NCAA record as the winningest coach in college basketball history.

UConn’s Last Game

Six UConn Huskies scored in double digits, as the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team (21-2, 12-0 BIG EAST) beat Butler (12-12, 2-9), 101-59, in a sold-out XL Center on Sunday afternoon.

Redshirt senior Paige Bueckers led UConn with 18 points and five assists while adding two blocks and three steals. Graduate student Azzi Fudd and sophomore Ashlynn Shade each scored 13 points.

Sophomore KK Arnold had 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting and led UConn with four steals. Freshman Sarah Strong (11) and redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy (10) also scored in double digits.

UConn outscored Butler 31-14 in the first quarter and matched its highest point total of the season vs. Butler, shooting 64.5 percent from the field in the process.

Last Time Tennessee Faced UConn

Senior Jordan Horston poured in a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a sharp-shooting No. 5/4 UConn squad that hit 57 percent from behind the arc in defeating Tennessee, 84-67, in front of a crowd of 13,804 in Knoxville the last time these teams met on Jan. 26, 2023.

Horston added seven rebounds to go with her season-high-tying 27 points to lead the Lady Vols (16-7, 8-0 SEC). Senior Rickea Jackson finished with 13 on the night, while sophomore Jillian Hollingshead managed 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

UConn (19-2, 11-0 Big East) was led by Lou Lopez Senechal and Aaliyah Edwards, who turned in 26 and 25, respectively. Nika Muhl dished out double-digit assists, logging 14 in the game.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball



The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team travels to Baton Rouge, LA, this weekend to take on LSU on Sunday at the Maravich Center.

The Lady Vols and Tigers will meet at 3:00pm CT (4:00pm ET) in a contest televised by ESPN.

The game also will be available on Lady Vol Network radio stations statewide and via audio stream on UTSports.com.