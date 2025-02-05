BBB Warns of Valentine’s Day Romance Scams Targeting Consumers

Nashville, TN – As Valentine’s Day approaches, Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging consumers to be vigilant about romance scams. – As Valentine’s Day approaches, Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging consumers to be vigilant about romance scams.

These scams can be emotionally and financially devastating, as fraudsters exploit individuals seeking genuine relationships.

How Romance Scams Work



Romance scams typically begin on dating platforms with scammers creating fake profiles. These individuals often claim to be in the military or working overseas to justify why they cannot meet in person. Over time, they build trust through messages, photos, and even phone calls, fostering an emotional connection.

Once the victim is emotionally invested, scammers often fabricate a crisis—such as a health emergency, family issue, or travel plans to visit—and ask for money. Victims may find themselves sending funds repeatedly or suddenly losing contact when the scammer vanishes.

Signs of a Romance Scam

Too good to be true: Scammers often present themselves as highly attractive and financially successful individuals. If someone seems “perfect,” proceed with caution.

Quick move to off-site communication: Be wary if someone asks to communicate outside the dating platform, such as through email or text, early on.

Rapid relationship progression: Fraudsters frequently profess love or deep affection quickly.

Fraudsters frequently profess love or deep affection quickly. Isolation: Scammers often encourage the victim to avoid sharing the budding relationship with family and friends.

Excuses to avoid meeting in person: Common claims include being stationed abroad, military service, or constant travel.

Common claims include being stationed abroad, military service, or constant travel. Hard luck stories: Before requesting money, scammers may share sob stories about financial struggles, family emergencies, or personal tragedies.

How to Protect Yourself

Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB, shared: “Romance scams can shatter both hearts and finances. We encourage everyone to be cautious and informed, especially during this season when emotions run high. Taking a step back and verifying information can make all the difference.”- Never send money or personal information: Do not share sensitive details or financial support with someone you have not met in person.

Ask detailed questions: Scammers may struggle to maintain a consistent story. Verify their background by asking specific questions.

Scammers may struggle to maintain a consistent story. Verify their background by asking specific questions. Research their profile: Conduct reverse-image searches on profile photos through sites like tineye.com or images.google.com. Check their name, email, and phone number for inconsistencies.

Conduct reverse-image searches on profile photos through sites like tineye.com or images.google.com. Check their name, email, and phone number for inconsistencies. Take your time: Avoid making quick decisions. Consult with trusted friends, family, or financial advisors.

Stay Vigilant and Report Scams

If someone you have recently met online is requesting money, it’s a major red flag. Protect your heart and your finances by remaining cautious and informed.

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.