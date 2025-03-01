Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Battles Back to Secure 72-63 Victory in Season Finale against Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 72-63 Atlantic Sun Conference win against Bellarmine on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) and Bellarmine (17-14, 8-10 ASUN) exchanged shots to open the first quarter, but the Knights pulled away as a Jumper by Erin Toller gave them a five-point lead at 14-9 with 1:15 left in the frame. Layups by Sa’Mya Wyatt and Abby Cater ended the first frame with the Govs trailing one at 14-13.

Briana Rivera’s three-pointer less than a minute into the second quarter gave the Govs a share of the lead at 16-14, but a layup by Hope Sivori 15 seconds later tied the game at 16. Both teams entered a scoring drought from 8:50-5:04, which was ended with a jumper by Kayce Hyman, giving the Knights the two-shot lead.

A three-pointer by Anovia Sheals and a layup by Cater gave the Govs a three-shot lead at 21-18 with three minutes left in the half. The two teams traded shots again, but a three-pointer by Toller gave the Knights a 25-23 lead at the break.

La’Nya Foster tied the game at 25 with a jumper 13 seconds into the third quarter. The Knights battled back, as a 9-2 run gave them a seven-shot lead with five minutes remaining. A second chance jumper by Jordan Boddie at the buzzer cut the Governor’s deficit to four at 43-39 heading into the final frame.

The Governors made 19 of 20 attempted free throws in the fourth quarter. A layup by Toller began the fourth frame to give the Knights a six-point lead at 45-39. The Governors battled back, with a 10-3 run giving them a share of the lead at 49-48.

The APSU Govs led the rest of the way, leading by as many as 11 at 66-55 with 2 minutes remaining. A jumper by Skylar Tredwell got Bellarmine as close as five to the Govs, but free throws by Abby Cater ended the game, giving the home team a 72-63 ASUN win.

The Difference

The fourth quarter. The Governors outscored the Knights 33-20 in the final frame. The Govs’ 33 points are the most since their 32 against Bethel on November 4th.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s Anovia Sheals led with 16 points, her ninth time as a leading scorer and 15th double-figure scoring game.

Sheals’ four three-pointers were a career-high.

Sa’Mya Wyatt had a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double for her second of the season.

Wyatt’s 13 rebounds were the most by a Govs since La’Nya Foster’s 11 against UT Southern on December 28th.

Wyatt also led with four assists.

La’Nya Foster had 12 points for her 19th double-figure scoring game of the season and 29th of her career.

The Governors outscored the Knights 30-24 in the paint, 14-6 off second-chance points, and 28-15 from the bench.

