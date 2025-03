Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Homicide Unit, with assistance from District 3 Patrol, District 3 Criminal Investigation, the Crime Scene Team, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, has found Megan Raymond.

Her husband, Dennis Raymond, has been charged with Murder in connection to her death.

This investigation is ongoing, and prosecution is pending, so no further details can be released.