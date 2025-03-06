City of Clarksville Kicks Off Ringgold Road Sidewalk Project for Pedestrian Safety

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is pleased to announce the commencement of a new sidewalk improvement project on Ringgold Road, which will begin over the weekend and aim to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility.

This project is part of the Transportation 2020+ Plan and features 3,500 feet of new 5-foot sidewalk on the south side of Ringgold Road, complete with accessible ramps, curb, and gutter.

The new addition will begin at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road, and continue to 430 Ringgold Road.

Supporting Students, Promoting Accessibility

The addition of this new sidewalk will help to ensure safe and accessible connections for students traveling from the Whitehall subdivision to Ringgold Elementary School. It is part of ongoing efforts to support community mobility and create safer environments for pedestrians.

In an effort to minimize disruptions to school traffic, the Clarksville Street Department is taking advantage of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) spring break session to complete the necessary work needed directly in front of the school.

This project is scheduled to start this Saturday, March 8th, 2025, and is projected to be completed by mid-November 2025.