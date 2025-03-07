51.2 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt Named ASUN Freshman of the Year

Anovia Sheals Earns Sixth Player Honor

News Staff
By News Staff
2024-25 APSU Women's Basketball - Sa'Mya Wyatt. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned five Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Sa’Mya Wyatt being named the league’s Freshman of the Year, a Third Team All-ASUN selection, and an All-Freshman Team honoree; while Anovia Sheals was tabbed the Sixth Player of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team, the league announced Thursday. 

Wyatt’s Freshman of the Year honors marks the second-consecutive season a Governor has been named the ASUN’s top freshman, with La’Nya Foster earning the honors following the 2023-24 season. 

Wyatt is the fifth player in program history to earn Freshman of the Year honors and the second since the Governors joined the ASUN Conference.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native started all 29 games for the Governors this season, averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She scored in double 21 times, including a 12-game stretch, November 15th-January 8th.

Wyatt’s 57.0 field-goal percentage finished second in the ASUN, 24th in the NCAA, and second among Division I freshmen. Her mark from the field also is the third-highest by a freshman in program history. 

2024-25 APSU Women's Basketball - Anovia Sheals. (APSU Sports Information)Wyatt earned ASUN weekly awards nine times, including five Freshman of the Week honors. She also swept the ASUN’s weekly awards, January 6th, becoming the first player in Austin Peay State University’s ASUN Conference Era to be named the ASUN Player, Newcomer, and Freshman of the Week.

Sheals is just the second player in program history to win Sixth Player of the Year honors and the first since Shamarre Hale earned the honor following the 2022-23 season. 

Sheals started in just five games across 28 appearances during her freshman season, and was the first Governor off the bench 19 times. She scored 279 of APSU’s 558 bench points this season.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native was second on the team with 11.1 points per game, while her 5.0 rebounds per night ranking third on the team. Lastly’ Sheals paced APSU in free throws made (62), attempted (83), and free-throw percentage (74.7).

2024-25 ASUN Women’s Basketball Postseason Honors

Player of the Year: Emani Jefferson, FGCU 

Defensive Player of the Year: Bree Stephens, Central Arkansas 

Newcomer of the Year: Cameron Thomas, Stetson 

Sixth Player of the Year: Anovia Sheals, Austin Peay 

Freshman of the Year: Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay 

Coach of the Year: Chelsea Lyles, FGCU 
 

First Team All-ASUN 

Jade Upshaw*, Central Arkansas 

Emani Jefferson**, FGCU 

Edyn Battle**, Jacksonville 

Bella Vinson**, Lipscomb 

Cameron Thomas, Stetson 

Second Team All-ASUN 

Hayley Harrison**, Bellarmine 

Hope Sivori, Bellarmine 

Leah Mafua, Central Arkansas 

Alice Recanati**, EKU 

Claira McGowan**, Lipscomb 

Third Team All-ASUN 

Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay 

Skylar Treadwell, Bellarmine 

Kaitlyn Costner, EKU 

Lauryn Taylor, FGCU 

Saniyah Craig**, Jacksonville 

Charity Gallegos, North Alabama 

* denotes number of career All-ASUN honors 
^ denotes a unanimous selection to the First Team Note – a tie in voting resulted in a six-person Third Team 

All- Freshman Team 

^Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay 

^Liz Freihofe,r EKU 

^Destiny Jones, West Georgia 

Anovia Sheals, Austin Peay 

Jasmynne Gibson, North Florida 

^ denotes a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman Team 

Scholar Athlete of the Year: Dolly Cairns, FGCU 

Academic All-ASUN Team 

Dolly Cairns, FGCU 

Hayley Harrison, Bellarmine 

Hope Sivori**, Bellarmine 

Skylar Treadwell, Bellarmine 

Kinley Fisher**, Central Arkansas 

Bella Vinson**, Lipscomb 

India Howard, North Alabama 

Zuriyah Davis, West Georgia 

* denotes number of career Academic All-ASUN honors 

