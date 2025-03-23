Austin Peay State University Track and Field Earns Two Podium Finishes to Cap Yellow Jacket Invitational

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned two third-place finishes to highlight its final day of Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, Saturday, at George C. Griffin Track.

Madelyn Kocik earned her second Top 3 performance of the weekend after posting an 11.85-meter triple jump that was within three-tenths of a meter of Kennesaw State’s second-place finisher. Ja’Kyah Montgomery also earned a Top 10 finish in the event with a personal-best 11.28-meter leap, finishing second.

Prior to her mark in the triple jump, Montgomery also earned a PR in the high jump, finishing sixth with a 1.55-meter mark.

Concluding the day’s field events, Chloe Peterson posted a career-best 37.57-meter hurl in the discus throw to finish 12th and pace APSU in the event.

Off to the track, Austin Peay State University’s 4×100-meter relay team of Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Seven Pettus, and Gabrielle Miller earned a four-place finish with a time of 46.78 seconds, best competitors from Lipscomb, Alabama-Birmingham, and Mercer.

Austin Peay State University had a pair of Top 15 and personal-best marks in the 400-meter dash, as Tayla Upshaw and Isis Banks posted times of 57. 83 and 59.34 to finish ninth and 13th, respectively.

Taylin Segree led a quartet of APSU Govs competing in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.25, while Busiwa Asinga was just a tenth of a second behind her at 25.36.

The Govs’ final competitors of the meet came with Alex Arnett, Segree, Asinga, and Mia McGee teaming to earn a third-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay.

