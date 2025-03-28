Nashville Sounds Unveil 2025 Opening Day Roster with Five Top Prospects

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with the reigning National League Central Division champion Milwaukee Brewers are excited to announce the 2025 Opening Day roster for the 47th season of Sounds baseball. 13 of the 28 active players for the start of the season appeared for the Sounds during the 2024 campaign.

Five of the Brewers’ top 30 prospects (MLB Pipeline) are on the roster, highlighted by right-hander pitcher Jacob Misiorowski who begins the year as the fourth-ranked prospect in the organization and no. 99 overall in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. Logan Henderson (#13), Craig Yoho (#19), Caleb Durbin (#22), and Carlos Rodriguez (#23) round out the prospects to open the season with the Sounds.

All but five players on the Opening Day roster appeared at the Triple-A level last season. Left-hander Tyler Jay, right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez, and INF Andruw Monasterio each appeared for the Brewers a season ago, with Jay (New York Mets) and Rodriguez making their Major League debuts in 2024.

There are some local connections to Nashville and Middle Tennessee for right-handed pitcher Sam McWilliams, outfielder Garrett Spain, and right-hander Garrett Stallings. McWilliams attended Beech High School in Hendersonville and Spain was born in Clarksville, attended Clarksville High School and played collegiately at Austin Peay University. Garrett Stallings is a former Tennessee Vol.

There are six members of the Brewers’ 40-man on the initial Sounds roster.

A position breakdown of the Opening Day Roster can be found below. 40-man players indicated in BOLD

Pitchers (16)

RHP Grant Anderson, RHP Deivi García, RHP Logan Henderson, RHP Blake Holub, LHP Tyler Jay, RHP Jesus Liranzo, RHP Easton McGee, RHP Sam McWilliams, RHP Ryan Middendorf, RHP Jacob Misiorowski, RHP Vinny Nittoli, RHP Carlos Rodriguez, RHP Garrett Stallings, LHP Grant Wolfram, RHP Craig Yoho, LHP Bruce Zimmermann