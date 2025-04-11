Austin Peay State University Softball Returns to Cathi Maynard Park to take on North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team begins the second-half of Atlantic Sun Conference play with a three-game series against North Alabama, beginning with a Saturday 1:00pm doubleheader and concluding with a single game Sunday at 1:00pm at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (30-8, 8-4 ASUN) dropped a 6-5, eight inning decision to Murray State, Tuesday, which ended a program-record, 19-game winning streak in nonconference contests. Despite the loss, senior pitcher Ashley Martin matched her career-high with nine strikeouts against the Racers, while both Raylon Roach and Sam Leski paced APSU’s offense with a pair of hits.

Led by the best offense in ASUN Conference, Austin Peay State University is averaging 7.08 runs per game, while its 269 runs this season are the third-most in program history and just 11 from surpassing the program record of 279 which has stood as the record since 1988. Senior utility player. Kylie Campbell paces APSU’s bats with 48 hits, 39 runs, six triples, a .410 batting average, and .744 slugging percentage this season and is just two hits away from becoming the first Governor in program history to post four 50-hit campaigns in a career.

Austin Peay also leads the ASUN and ranks 21st in the NCAA with 52 home runs this season, the second-most in program history, trailing only 2019’s 61. The long-ball barrage is led by Katie Raper’s 10 four baggers while Sam Leski has notched nine thus far. In total, 11 Governors have homered this season, with nine tallying at least two.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill is 181-134 at the helm of Governors softball and, with APSU’s last win against Bellarmine last weekend, helped lead the Govs to the fifth 30-win season in program history. Earlier this season, Stanfill also led APSU softball to its first win against a ranked opponent, coming in a 5-3, March 1st victory against No. 22 Florida Atlantic, and to the longest winning streak in Austin Peay State University Athletics history at 24 games.

Thus far, Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks Top 30 in the NCAA in: hits (348, 27th in NCAA), home runs (52, 21st), RBI per game (6.61, 22nd), scoring (7.08, 20th), slugging percentage (.566, 18th) and total runs (269, 27th).

Last season, Austin Peay State University closed the regular season by defeating North Alabama in a three-game series to clinch a spot in the 2024 ASUN Softball Championship; however, the Lions then ended the Govs’ campaign following a 3-0 win in the opening round of the tournament.

This season, North Alabama (25-13, 5-7 ASUN) North Alabama is 2-2 in ASUN series after earning a pair of wins against Lipscomb last weekend.

Series History

North Alabama leads the all-time series, 8-5, and is 4-1 against APSU in Clarksville.

The Governors and Lions split the four games they played against one another last season, with UNA ending APSU’s season in the 2024 ASUN Softball Championship (5/7/24).

Offensive Options

After being primarily used as a pinch runner throughout much of her career in Clarksville, Austin Peay State University outfielder Raylon Roach has started a career-best 34 games this season where she also has a career-best 31 hits, 24 runs, and 13 RBI while batting .316 with a .376 on-base percentage.

Senior utility Kylie Campbell has started all 194 games she has appeared throughout her four-year career at APSU. Campbell leads APSU with 48 hits, 6 triples, and a .410 batting average. Her 211-career hits are fourth all-time, while her 97-career RBI put her ninth all-time in program history. Campbell also ranks the toughest player to strikeout in the NCAA. She is two hits from becoming the first player in program history with 50 hits in four seasons during an APSU career.

APSU’s Brie Howard has started 37 games at center field and is tied for third on the team with 36 hits and fifth with a .333 batting average. Her 29-career HBP also are third all-time, and two from tying Shelby Norton.

A transfer by way of Abilene Christian, where she started 98-of-99 games for the Wildcats, Sammie Shelander has started 35 games this season, including the last 33 as the designated player. She is tied with a team-best 40 RBI while ranking tied for third on the team in hits (36), tied for second in doubles (9), and fourth in batting average (.340).

One of two Governors who transferred over the offseason from Florida Gulf Coast, catcher Sam Leski is tied for a team-best 40 RBI and is second on the team with nine home runs this season which ranks fourth in the ASUN.

A transfer from North Carolina State where she spent her freshman campaign in 2024, Katie Raper already has made the most of her opportunities as a Governor, leading the team with 10 home runs, which is third in the ASUN, 83rd nationally, seventh in a single season, and the 20th-most by a Governor in a career.

Austin Peay State University sophomore Kiley Hinton is another young Gov having a stellar 2025 campaign. Hinton is third on the team and fifth in the ASUN with seven home runs this season, while also leading the Governors with 12 doubles. Hinton’s .660 slugging percentage is third on the team and fourth in the ASUN, while her 77 assists are fifth in the ASUN and 81st nationally.

After starting all 52 games for the Governors last season, senior Macee Roberts again has started all 38 games at third base. There, she 36 hits – including at least one in 12 of her last 16 appearances and has struck out just three times this season, ranking the 17th-hardest player to strikeout in the country and the third in the ASUN.

APSU’s Gabi Apiag transitioning to a coaching role within the program and Mea Clark graduating in May opened up the shortstop and catcher positions, respectively. Head coach Kassie Stanfill filled both roles by looking inside the conference and grabbing Florida Gulf Coast’s Kayleigh Roper and Sam Leski. In her first game as a Gov, Roper walked off Florida A&M with a two-run homer in the season opener and has posted a .343 batting average with six home runs through 38 starts, batting ninth and playing shortstop.

Circle Chatter

Senior right-hander Samantha Miener leads Austin Peay State University with a 2.71 ERA and 11 wins in the circle (11-2). Entering the midweek against Murray State, Miener has a 27-31 career record across 343.2 innings.

Another senior righty, Ashley Martin’s nine wins (9-2) are second on the team, while the Scottsburg, Indiana native’s six saves this season are the most by a Governor in a single season and second in the NCAA.

Next Up For APSU Softball

After seven-straight games in the Volunteer State, the Austin Peay State University softball team this the road to face longtime rival Eastern Kentucky. The Governors and Colonels will open the Easter Weekend series with a Friday 12:00pm CT doubleheader before concluding the weekend on Saturday at 12:00pm.