Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Warns Phone Providers Over Unlawful Robocalls

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and a bipartisan coalition of 51 Attorneys General of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force has issued follow-up notice letters to nine voice service providers warning these providers that it appears they continue to be in violation of state and federal laws by routing allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks.

These warning letters provide information about the Task Force’s investigation and analyses of each provider’s illegal or suspicious robocall traffic. The Task Force warns these providers that if they fail to take the necessary action to cease transmitting illegal call traffic, the States may pursue enforcement actions against these providers and their principals. The Task Force is already pursuing one such enforcement action against robocall facilitator Avid Telecom and its principals in the District of Arizona.

“Stopping robocalling scammers is a noble goal that every one of us can get behind,” said Attorney General Skrmetti. “Tennessee is proud to be part of this bipartisan coalition at the forefront of protecting vulnerable Americans from the slick exploitation of relentless robocallers. This is an issue that affects everybody with a phone, and my office will continue to hold service providers’ feet to the fire until this nuisance is eradicated.”

In addition to sending these warning notices and demanding that these companies cease transmitting illegal robocalls, the Task Force has also communicated its concerns about these providers to its federal law enforcement partners, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force sent warning letters to the following nine voice service providers: Global Net Holdings, All Access Telecom, Lingo Telecom, NGL Communications, Range, RSCom Ltd, Telcast Network, ThinQ Technologies, and Telcentris. Over the past few years, these providers have collectively been responsible for thousands of traceback notices regarding illegal and suspicious robocalls.

These calls include government imposter scams, with entities purporting to represent the U.S. Medicare or Social Security offices. Other common scams include debt relief, credit card interest rate reductions, auto warranties, and Amazon suspicious charges. Consumers should proceed with great caution when receiving calls such as these.

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti is a member of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, and this office has been committed to actively investigating and pursuing enforcement actions against entities in the robocall ecosystem that are identified as being responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the country.

You can view a copy of the warning letters here.