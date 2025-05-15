Nashville Sounds Blank Memphis Redbirds in Doubleheader Sweep

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned the doubleheader sweep of the Memphis Redbirds to take a 2-0 series lead after having their Tuesday night game postponed to start the series. The Sounds pitched their way to back-to-back shutouts, outscoring the Redbirds 16-0 over the 14.0 IP on Wednesday. – The Nashville Sounds earned the doubleheader sweep of the Memphis Redbirds to take a 2-0 series lead after having their Tuesday night game postponed to start the series. The Sounds pitched their way to back-to-back shutouts, outscoring the Redbirds 16-0 over the 14.0 IP on Wednesday.

Anthony Seigler led the Sounds offense, going 5-for-8 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in the two games out of the Nashville leadoff spot.

Aaron Civale got the start for Nashville in game one and pitched five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts to get the first win of his season in his third appearance – second rehab start. He allowed a single and walk in the first inning and induced a double play after allowing a leadoff single in the third as the only Redbirds to reach base under his watch.

Nashville took the early lead with a pair of runs in the first and then added five more in the third including a three-run home run off the bat of Seigler who finished the first game a double shy of the cycle after hitting a RBI triple in the top of the seventh. Adam Hall hit his first home run of the season in the top of the seventh as the Sounds finished game one with a 11-0 win, their largest shutout win since a 10-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on August 25, 2024. Elvin Rodriguez and Deivi Garcia each worked an inning in relief of Civale to close out the Redbirds in the first game.

DL Hall got the start for Nashville in the second game of the doubleheader. The left-hander made his third rehab start after pitching twice in the Arizona Complex League last week. He worked 2.2 IP with a hit allowed and worked his way around three walks to keep the Redbirds from crossing the plate. His 49 pitches were 16 more than he threw in his last rehab start. Through his first three games of the season, Hall has worked 7.2 IP without allowing a run and allowed two hits.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. sparked the offense in game two with a leadoff triple in the top of the fourth and was later scored by Hall who finished game two 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Seigler added his second home run of the day with a two-run opposite field shot in the fifth as a part of a four-run frame by the Nashville offense as they cruised to a 5-0 win.

Ryan Middendorf earned the win after striking out the lone batter he was asked to face in relief of DL Hall. Aaron Ashby got some rehab work in with two scoreless innings as he pitched around a pair of hits and walks with a strikeout. Easton McGee struck out two in a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth and left-hander Tyler Jay left a pair stranded, including a runner on third base, after surrendering two hits in the bottom of the seventh.

The series continues on Thursday night as RHP Jacob Misiorowski (3-0, 1.49 ERA) is scheduled to start for Nashville. The Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect will make his first start since spinning 6.2 scoreless innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts his last time out.