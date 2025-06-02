Clarksville Police report Shooting on Tobacco Road Leaves Man and Dog Injured; Suspect at Large

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 31st, 2025, at approximately 10:37am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting that had already occurred.

The victim and his wife had driven to Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care, located at 1690 Fort Campbell Boulevard, where they reported that a black male suspect, who had been walking along Tobacco Road, had shot the victim.

According to the victim, the couple was at their residence on Tobacco Road when they heard gunshots coming from the roadway. Their dog ran into the home, and they discovered the dog had been shot. In an attempt to locate the individual responsible, they drove down the road and encountered a man walking.

When they asked if he had shot their dog, the suspect reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot the male victim in the back and leg.

Responding officers quickly arrived on the scene and located a black male matching the suspect’s description. He was identified as 30-year-old Roland Reeves and taken into custody without incident. Reeves was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on May 31st, 2025, and his bond has been set at $151,000.

Reeves has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Simple Possession

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

LifeFlight transported the victim to a Nashville hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. There is currently no information available on the dog’s status. No further information is available at this time. This case remains under active investigation and is pending prosecution.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hauser at 931.648.0656, ext. 5630.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.