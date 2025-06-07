BBB Scam Alert: “Tariff” Excuses for Online Delays Could Be a Red Flag

Nashville, TN – Online shopping is convenient, but scammers are finding new ways to exploit consumers with deceptive shipping delays. Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning shoppers about a rising scam in which fraudulent sellers claim packages are stuck in customs due to tariffs a tactic designed to delay or avoid refund requests.

This scam often starts with a sponsored ad on social media or an unfamiliar but professional-looking website. After making a purchase, customers are left waiting for products that never arrive. When they follow up, they receive vague emails blaming customs delays, tariffs, or new international regulations and are sometimes asked to pay additional fees.

“Consumers are understandably frustrated,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. “These scammers prey on the trust and urgency we associate with online purchases. Our goal is to empower people with the tools to spot the red flags and take action before it’s too late.”

Red Flags to Watch For:

The seller claims your package is delayed due to tariffs or customs.

You’re asked to pay more money after placing your order.

Tracking numbers are fake or show delivery to the wrong location.

Customer service becomes unresponsive or uses poor grammar.

Tips to Avoid Falling Victim:

Research the business before purchasing, especially from unfamiliar websites.

Check reviews beyond what’s listed in social media comments.

Inspect the website for errors or suspicious URLs.

Use a credit card, which offers more protection than debit or payment apps.

Never pay extra fees after checkout — legitimate sellers won’t ask.

Consumers who suspect they’ve been scammed should report it at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker to help others avoid similar traps.