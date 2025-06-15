84 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 15, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Collision Near South Gateway Plaza
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Collision Near South Gateway Plaza

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 8:43am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 76 near South Gateway Plaza.

As a result of the collision, the westbound lanes of Highway 76 are currently shut down between the Shell station and Interstate 24. The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time. She has been transported by ambulance to a hospital in Nashville.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is en route to the scene to investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened. No further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

Previous article
Millan Foundation Unveils New Global and Local Initiatives at Annual Dinner
Next article
APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Named Finalist for Prestigious Slugger Award
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information