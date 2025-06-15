Clarksville Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Collision Near South Gateway Plaza

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 8:43am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 76 near South Gateway Plaza.

As a result of the collision, the westbound lanes of Highway 76 are currently shut down between the Shell station and Interstate 24. The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time. She has been transported by ambulance to a hospital in Nashville.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is en route to the scene to investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened. No further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.