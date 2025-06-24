Clarksville Fire Rescue Shares Fireworks Safety Tips Ahead of July 4th

Clarksville, TN – As the Fourth of July approaches, Clarksville Fire Rescue and the City of Clarksville urge residents to familiarize themselves with local fireworks ordinances, state laws, and safety guidelines for fireworks.

Clarksville Fire Rescue Fire Prevention officers are tasked with inspecting all temporary fireworks tents spread around the City of Clarksville. They are permitted to sell fireworks from June 20th to July 5th, 2025.

When and where can I shoot off fireworks?

In Clarksville, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the City Corporate Limits from July 1st to July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Except for City-conducted or sponsored events, it is unlawful for any person, organization, group, or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot, or set off any type of fireworks from within any City park, recreational facility, or property.

Also, it is unlawful for any person under 16 to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the City Limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least 18.

Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

Additionally, no person may ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw any articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle, or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

Safety Tips

Know your fireworks. Read the labels and understand the specifications before igniting.

A responsible adult, 18 or older, should oversee and ensure the proper use of fireworks.

Wear proper safety gear, such as safety glasses and gloves, when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time, and then move away.

Ensure fireworks are used outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, cars, or other potential hazards. Keep away from dry grass, brush, leaves, and flammable substances.

Have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Soak the firework in a bucket of water overnight to ensure proper safety.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot from metal or glass containers.

Spent fireworks can still be a fire hazard, so wet them down and place them in a metal trash can away from a building or combustible materials.

Be extra careful with sparklers. They can reach temperatures over 1,200 degrees. Children should not handle sparklers.

Independence Day Celebration

Clarksville Parks & Recreation, along with co-sponsors the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, will host their annual Independence Day Celebration at Liberty Park on July 3rd from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Live music begins at 6:00pm and fireworks start at dark.