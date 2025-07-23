Ascension, HCA/Tri-Star Health Both Granted Approval to Build Hospitals in Clarksville

The following is a statement from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts:

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday morning, July 23rd, 2025, a standing-room only crowd at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville witnessed public hearings on separate healthcare Certificates of Need (CONs) proposed and presented by Ascension Saint Thomas and HCA/Tri-Star Health.

Each corporation has been seeking to build new hospitals in our community, and we’ve learned that both CONs have been approved by the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission.

I was deeply honored to be in attendance among the large Clarksville contingent on hand, and to have the opportunity to speak in favor of these proposals to significantly enhance healthcare in our great, and rapidly-growing City.

As everyone is abundantly aware, there has been much at stake for our community through these CON hearings, and their outcome.

What made me most proud, today, was to see our City and County, state Legislative delegation, and so many of our residents, unite in one place, under a common cause and purpose.

We showed the entire state, and national health care industry, that Clarksville and Montgomery County is built on a legitimately-solid and independent urban foundation that begins with caring people who work together and reach consensus, when it counts.

Clarksville is officially a stand-alone regional service center for industrial, retail, and residential concerns, and certainly, initiatives to expand and improve the quality of healthcare and availability of hospital facilities and resources.

Be assured that we value, and sincerely appreciate the long-standing healthcare services that are already in our midst. I think we can all agree that, with the unsolicited growth we are currently experiencing – growth that stems from many national, and global, as well as local and regional factors – we have to be in a mindset of building a healthcare enterprise in Clarksville and Montgomery County that keeps up with the soaring demand.

Ours is a community worthy of the very best that is availed to us, and to all of Clarksville and Montgomery County, I offer my personal and most sincere gratitude for demonstrating this, today.

I think this day leaves us all with plenty to celebrate. I am proud to be your Mayor in this historic moment.