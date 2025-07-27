Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 27th – 31st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The week ahead brings a mix of intense summer heat and scattered thunderstorms for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the week, with heat index values climbing above 100 on several days.

While rain chances are relatively low to start, they increase midweek, especially by Thursday. Residents are advised to stay weather-aware and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Sunday will bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours between 2:00pm and 5:00pm. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and heat index values peaking at 105 degrees. Winds will be from the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph, offering only slight relief from the heat.

A 30% chance of evening storms remains Sunday night, primarily before 7:00pm. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees. Winds will shift and calm down, going from west southwest around 5 mph to light and variable overnight.

A slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms could pop up after 1:00pm Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a sweltering high near 94, with heat index values soaring to around 111. Winds will be calm in the morning, turning west-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Conditions will be partly cloudy Monday night, with a low near 76. Winds will shift to a north-northwest breeze around 5 mph, calming later in the evening.

Tuesday will see another 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Skies will be sunny, and the high will climb to near 95. Winds will be calm in the morning, picking up from the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low near 76 degrees and calm winds expected.

Rain chances increase to 40% Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms possible after 1:00pm. Expect sunny skies and a high near 96, with light east northeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.

A 30% chance of storms lingers into Wednesday night, mainly before 1:00am. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low near 74 degrees. Winds will be east northeast around 5 mph, becoming calm later on.

The most active weather day of the week, Tuesday, brings a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. It will be partly sunny, with a cooler high near 91 degrees.

Storm chances drop to 30% Thursday night. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 71 degrees.

Clarksville and Montgomery County will face a week of oppressive heat and scattered thunderstorms, with peak heat index values topping 110 degrees early in the week.

Residents should hydrate frequently, limit time outdoors during peak afternoon hours, and keep an eye on weather updates, especially as midweek storms approach.