APSU Soccer Hosts Belmont in First Home Match of 2025 Season

Clarksville, TN – After falling to Kentucky in its first match of 2025, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens its home calendar with an exhibition match against Belmont University at 4:00pm (CT), Saturday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

The Governors are coming off a 2-0 loss to the University of Kentucky, Sunday, in which the Wildcats netted back-to-back scores in the 62nd and 68th minutes of the match.

Austin Peay State University is 3-4-3 in their last 10 home matches dating back to August 22 last season, when the APSU Govs won a 1-0 match against the Chattanooga Mocs.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 2-0 loss against Kentucky.

Ellie Dreas took the Governors’ only shot of the contest on Sunday.

Lauryn Berry earned the start between the pipes Sunday before Megan Waskiewicz came in to finish the match.

This is Austin Peay State University’s 19th meeting against Belmont, and first since September 8th, 2022, where the APSU Govs lost 1-0 at home.

The Bruins lead the all-time series record 9-6-3 and have won eight of the last 10 matches.

