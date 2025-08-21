Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Roland Fanning Announces Promotions for Jon Littell, Keirce Kimbel, Ellie Wiggins

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach, Roland Fanning, announced the promotion of coaches Jon Littell and Keirce Kimbel, as well as Ellie Wiggins.

Littell takes on the new title of Associate Head Coach, Director of Hitting, after being elevated to a full-time assistant role in July 2023. He has led the Governors in back-to-back seasons, which have been two of the most successful offensive seasons in recent program history.

Before postseason play in 2025, Austin Peay State University ranked second in the NCAA with a team batting average of .337, fifth with 132 doubles, fifth with 633 hits, fifth with 109 home runs, third with a .448 on-base percentage, second with 543 runs scored, second in scoring with 9.9 runs per game, second with a .598 slugging percentage, and fifth with a .782 win-loss percentage.

Littell will enter his fourth season with the Governors in 2026.

Kimbel has been promoted to Associate Head Coach, Director of Pitching, after serving as the Governors’ pitching coach since the 2024 season. Kimbel has helped lead his bullpen to championship titles in consecutive seasons. Last year’s team had the lowest ERA of any Austin Peay State University team since the 2013 championship team – the only team in program history to have more wins than in 2025. Last year’s team was the winningest in program history in conference play, and also had the second-fewest losses at home after going 26-4 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Kimbel will enter his fourth season with the Governors in 2026.

Wiggins has been elevated to Director of Baseball/Chief of Staff, after serving as baseball’s director of operations as a graduate student over the last two seasons. Wiggins sees the day-to-day operations, including, but not limited to, all team travel, lodging, meals, and team itineraries.

She enters her full-time position in her third season with the Governors in 2026.