Nashville Sounds Edge Louisville Bats in Back-and-Forth Battle, 8-7 Victory

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds received four multi-hit games from their lineup, including one by Raynel Delgado who drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh leading to an 8-7 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night.

Jorge Alfaro connected for two hits with a two-run homer, while the Jeferson Quero and Tyler Black each pitched in with multi-hit games as part of a 12-hit night for the Sounds.

Louisville began the scoring in the top of the first against Sounds starter Garrett Stallings. Blake Dunn led off with a double and came around to score on a single by Hector Rodriguez.

Louisville extended the lead off Stallings in the top of the second. Ryan Vilade singled and was plated on a double from Connor Joe. Eric Yang laced a single to center, scoring Joe from second to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Sounds came roaring back against Bats reliever Hunter Parks. Daz Cameron walked, and Alfaro blasted a two-run shot to left, cutting the deficit, 3-2. Ethan Murray worked a walk, stole second, and scored on a throwing error to tie the game 3-3.

After Steward Berroa singled, he moved to second on the error and was plated with a base hit by Black to give Nashville a 4-3 their first lead. A misplay from Joe at first allowed Black to move into third and score on a sacrifice fly by Quero, increasing the Sounds lead, 5-3.

The Bats cut the deficit back to one in the top of the sixth with a solo homer by Rodriguez off Stallings to make it 5-4. Sal Stewart singled and Edwin Rios doubled to put runners on second and third. Vilade legged out an infield single, allowing Stewart to score and Rios to move into third. Rios was plated on a groundout off the bat of Joe to put Louisville ahead 6-5.

Nashville responded in the bottom of the sixth against Louisville reliever Joe La Sorsa. Delgado tripled, and Murray roped a single to right, tying the game, 6-6. The back-and-forth affair continued as the Bats went up 7-6 in the top of the seventh thanks to a sacrifice fly from Stewart.

In the bottom of the seventh, Quero doubled and came around to score on a base knock by Cameron against Bats reliever Luis Torrens Jr. to make it a 7-7 ballgame. Delgado grounded a single through the right side of the infield, allowing Cameron to plate and move the score, 8-7.

Sounds reliever Joel Payamps delivered a perfect ninth, securing his fifth save and an 8-7 victory for Nashville.

The Sounds go for their fourth win in a row on Friday night. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.