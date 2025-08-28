Clarksville Police Arrest Man for Indecent Exposure at Dollar Tree on Warfield Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On August 12th, 2025, at approximately 7:18pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to 498 Warfield Boulevard regarding an indecent exposure complaint.

The investigation revealed that a Black male exposed himself to a woman and her one-year-old child in the toy aisle of a local Dollar Tree. The victim was able to record the suspect on her phone, and the images were later circulated on social media, where multiple individuals identified him.

Detectives with CPD’s District 3 Criminal Investigations Division followed up with the victim, and the suspect was positively identified as 35-year-old Lemarcus Treon Johnson of Clarksville. Store video surveillance also captured images of Johnson inside the store.

Further investigation revealed Johnson was previously suspected in an indecent exposure incident in April 2023. That case is now outside the statute of limitations for prosecution; however, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not reported similar encounters involving Johnson.

CPD is asking anyone who believes they may have had a similar encounter within the past year to contact investigators.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.