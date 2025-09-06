Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Opens Season at Golfweek Fall Challenge in South Carolina

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees off its second season under head coach Easton Key when it competes at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Sunday – Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,971-yard True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Austin Peay is joined by Ball State, Central Arkansas, East Texas A&M – Commerce, Georgia Southern, Loyola Chicago, Mercer, Nevada, North Alabama, Presbyterian, Tennessee Tech, USC Upstate, and Western Carolina round out the 13-team, 75-player field.

After winning the Golfweek Fall Challenge in his Austin Peay debut last season, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off the first tee and looks to defend his title in the season-opening tournament.

Samuels, who was the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Golfer of the Year and qualified for the NCAA Regionals as an individual during his first season as a Governor, led Austin Peay State University with a 70.66 scoring average, 14 rounds in the 60s, and 22 rounds at even or under par last season.

Samuels also recorded a counting score for the team in all 29 rounds last season, while posting a 728-119-12 record against the field.

Seth Smith is next in line for the Governors after leading the team with two individual wins last season. Smith posted a 73.10 scoring average last season and ranked second on the team with five rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par.

Zach Olsen, who was the 2025 Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year at Delta State, is next in line when he makes his Austin Peay debut. Olsen posted a 73.6 scoring average in 27 rounds during his freshman season at Delta State, where he shot a low round of six-under 66 at The Dunning Invitational.

Also making his Austin Peay State University debut, Jack Dyer played two seasons at Garden City Community College before joining the Governors. Dyer finished 26th at the 2024 NJCAA Men’s Golf National Championship after qualifying as an individual during his freshman season. During his sophomore season at Garden City, Dyer ranked No. 4 in his region and was ranked No. 19 nationally after posting a 72.6 scoring average and three top-three finishes.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College transfer John Mark Mills also makes his Austin Peay State University debut. Mills was ranked the No. 2 player in his region and No. 3 nationally after posting a 71.7 scoring average, three individual wins, and seven top-three finishes during his final season at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Additionally, sophomore Parker Elkins will play as an individual at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. Elkins posted an 80.00 scoring average in two appearances during his freshman season at APSU, with two counting scores in six rounds played.

The Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off at 6:30am CT with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Georgia Southern and Central Arkansas for the first round and tees off on hole No. 1. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.