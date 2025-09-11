Hopkinsville Community College Announces Summer 2025 Dean’s and President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) summer session Dean’s and President’s Lists recognized 297 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.? – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) summer session Dean’s and President’s Lists recognized 297 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.?

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.

Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.?

Part-time students who have earned a 3.5 GPA this semester and successfully completed at least 12 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.??Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.?

The Summer 2025 semester list consists of 215 Kentucky residents, 60 Tennessee residents, and 22 residents from outside the region.?

Full-time Students Achieving Dean’s and *President’s List

Clarksville, TN: *Catanzaro, Dominic; *Low, Thomas; *Perez, Edgar; *Wilson, Kim

Columbus, OH: *Howard, Mikela

Crofton, KY: *Perdue, Sydnee

Fort Campbell, KY: *Daniels, Samantha; *Johnson, Ashley

Hartford, CT: *Rodriguez, Rafael

Hopkinsville, KY: *Linton, Correona; *Quiles, Salina; May, Drake

Leavenworth, KS: *Taggart, Alisha

Oak Grove, KY: *Bradford, Teri; Hammond, Elissa

Salem, OH: *Murray, Gabriel

Part-time Students Achieving Dean’s and *President’s List?

APO, AE: *Dasse Fofou, Alex

Barney, GA: *Mobley, Tymari

Benton, KY: *Scarpulla, Kimberly

Cadiz, KY: *Creed, Michaela; *Futrell, Ellarhea; *Green, Kyndal; *Grubbs, Tajah; *Hestand, Jamie; *Kelly, Alexa; *Rivera, Elizabeth; *Stallons, Kelsey; *Taylor, Alexander; Barefield, Daryl; Perkins, Truth; Santiago, Amy; Tarver, Makenzie

Centerton AR: *Wilson, Michael

Cerulean, KY: *Hendricks, Brandi; *Leek, Dayna; Adams, Kaylee; Long, Avery

Cincinnati, OH: Oconnell, Allie

Clarksville, TN: *Barnes, Chelsea; *Bayili, Kanzie, *Brayton, Shane; *Chambers, Justin; *Daley, Grace; *Daniels, Alexis; *Dennis, Cynthia; *Dennis, Joshua; *Desamours, Daphcar; *Dority, Jacinda; *Falbe, Jenna; *Folliett, Ashley; *Gaines, Keni; *Galicia, Isamar; *Gilbert, Sheri; *Goins, Arnell; *Graham, Kasey; *Gutierrez, Gabrielle; *Holloway, Dometris; *Horn, Danielle; *Horne, Amanda; *Inaolaji, Daniel; *Jackson, Selisa; *Jean, Wolly; *Johnson, Shakera; *Klusacek, Laura; *Lennan, Joanna; *Lopez, Erica; *Malpass, Abigail; *Mason, Corlin; *Mazur,Jennifer; *Norton, Wesley; *Palacios, Gonzalez; *Peal, Bryce; *Rankine, Amelia; *Reyes-Cruz, Gabriella; *Rodriguez, Colon; *Romero, Perez; *Satterwhite, Melani; *Schmelzle, Allison; *Stewart, Robyn; *Tindle, Joseph; *Ustymchuk, Liubov; *Wilson, Kim; Boakyewaa, Ellen; Hill, Quinn; Katasa, Rena; Lamoureux, Siobhan; Love, Michael; Marrs, Ashley; Miller, Emily; Vernyuy, Ita

Columbia SC: Gattereau, Isaiah

Columbus, GA: Cruz, Oswaldo

Converse, TX: *Mendoza, Ruben

Crofton, KY: *Sabel, Abigail; *Vann, Christian; Cumbee, Christopher

Dawson Springs KY: *Choate, Angel; *Curry, Kailey; *Dukes, Macey

Dover, TN: *Slone, Latasha; *Wilson, Alexandria; Jabari, Samayah

Eddyville, KY: *Hill, Sydney

Elko. GA: *Somers, Nathaniel

Elkton, KY: *Belew, Mercedes; *Byler, Karly; *Garcia, Ellie; *Gillespie, Frank; *Herrera, Daniel; *Powell, Abigail; *Salgado, Anthony; *Waters, William; *Wilson, Jacey; Stokes, Allie; Stokes, Kadi; Turner, Morgan

Flint, MI: *Lewis, Martavius

Fort Campbell, KY: *Bishop, Kimberly; *Collymore, Adzil; *Kennedy, Elizabeth; *Laureano, Virginia; *Lawson, Breann; *Mccurdy, Molly; *Mena, Erika; *Riffey, Jakob; *Shittu, Basit; *Sweetman, Jeffrey; *Trajbar, Josephina; *Vega, Victor; *Wilson, Philip; *Wilson-Mayfield, Kayla; *Zuniga-Rodriguez, Samantha; Benton, Alyssa; Brady, Claudia; Cardenas, Avila; Choi, Henry; Najjar, Victor

Fort Riley, KS: *Stephens, Dean

Fredonia, KY: Burton, Megan; Cox, Janetta

Gracey, KY: *Francis, Marley; *Lyle, Maverick; *Pryor, Jacob, Balthrop, Matthew

Graham, KY: Wagoner, Zachary

Guthrie, KY: *Moore, Paul; *Paddy, Mackenzie; *Palmer, Monica

Honolulu, HI: *Jenel, Stephanie

Hopkinsville, KY: *Adkinson, Jameer,; *Alder, Jordan; *Alexander, Shelia; *Allen, Abigail; *Anderson, Cliston; *Barnes, Shelbey; *Bennett, Benjamin; *Bigbee, Shannon; *Black, Latoya; *Bobbett, Courtney; *Britton, Ebbianne; *Brown, Angelica; *Bush, Sierra; *Caraballo, Alejandra; *Childers, Layla; *Creekmur, Kayla; *Cunningham, Brittany; *Cure, Shanda; *De Monteverde, Michelle; *Eason, Janet; *Ferrell, Alyssa; *Fowler, Michaela; *Garay, John; *Garrett, Charles; *Gasparjohnson, Aaliyah; *Gibbs, Dawn; *Gray, Chancie; *Greenfield, Taylor; *Hargrove, Molly; *Harris, Adelaide; *Heise, Morgan; *Hendry, Andrea; *Hodges, Jessica; *Hogan, Allison; *Hughes, KaeLee; *Ikande, Ashia; *Jimoh-Olaoye, Christiana; *Johnson, Kassandra; *Jones, Faith; *Keys, Abigail; *Klinkert, Amber; *Krondahl, Stevanie; *Langhi, Kaliegh; *Leake, La’yarie; *Lewis, Marilyn; *Linton, Correonaa; *Lopez, Stevie; *Lowrie, Carmen; *Mack, Rosie; *Matlock, Mary; *Mcgee, Quincey; *Mclane, Erin; *Meriwether, Jeremy; *Michael, Tayler; *Nelson, Tammy; *Noisworthy, Ireland; *Oliver, Matthew; *Owen, Joshua; *Parker, Kaitlyn; *Perdomo, Kimberly; *Petersen Kaylee; *Powell, Christinia; *Pyle, Devin; *Quinlan, Kiya; *Rager, Noah; *Richards, Kenya; *Sapp, Kayla; *Scott, Timothy; *Spurlin, Michelle; *Stallard, Arlene; *Strohl, Jordan; *Tatum, Jewels; *Watkins, Jastasha; *Williams, Samia; *Wilson, Teon; *Wynter, Rebekah; *Zilch, Rebecca; Bautista, Esmeralda; Brown, Katlynn; Bruce, Lilian; Bussell, Tannis; Cardwell, Allyson; Childress, Autumn; Croy, Ryan; Ebling, Miranda; Gilkey, Kolby; Hernandez, Linda; Hester, David; Houston, Chriuetta; Jones, Kayla; Martin, Denzil; Mccombs, Jala; Mcdaniel, Jaci; Mcdonald, Lazarus; Miller, Julianna; Moores, Jordan; Prince, Emma; Sawyer, Jamison; Sentman, Tommie; Stokes, Angela; Torres, Spencer; Willis, Ma’kiyyah

Lake Worth, FL: *Nightingale, Zalika

Lewisburg, KY: *Brown, Amanda

Lexington, KY: *Bussell, Lepeka

Jacksboro, TN: Kelchner, Joseph

Madisonville, KY: Flener, Sara; *Cope, Haley; *Goocher, Kamryn

Marion, KY: *Davis, Elijah

Mayfield KY: *Thomasson, Madalyn

Melissa, TX: *Gobin, Krystal

Nortonville, KY: *Powell, Courtney

Oak Grove, KY: *Bullard, Hannah; *Davidhizar, Jesika, *Forte, Deayvonne; *Furr, Jefferey; *Gilleney, Chad; *Gooding, Steven; *Harrington, Miranda; *Herrera-Lovato, Mya; *Holbrook, Kimberly; *Holman, Asia’yana; *Livingston, Semaria; *Mahoney, Gregory; *Ong, Hayshine; *Rodriguez, Faith; Bridges, Emily

Olmstead, KY: *Henderson, Kristin; *Henderson, Kyle

Pembroke, KY: *Carroll, Casey; Burse, Niema

Princeton, KY: Dees li, John; *Cooley, Christina; *Ogle, Shawna; *Slaton, Josey; *Turner, Jazmine

Richmond Hill, GA: *Mckenzie, Jeron

Russell, KY: *Fields, Kyle

Russellville,KY: *Bigbee, Laskysha; *Rutledge, ShyAnne

Schofield Barracks, HI: *Anderson, Macy

Sharon Grove, KY: *Prokop, Annabella

Trenton, KY: *Frasure, Amelia; *Sholar, Mary

USAF Academy, CO: *Westbrook, Randy

West Palm Beach, FL: *Prezeau, Galindy

White Plains, KY: Curtiss, Natalie

Williamsburg, VA: Black, Kayleigh

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.