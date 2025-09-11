85.7 F
Education

Hopkinsville Community College Announces Summer 2025 Dean’s and President’s Lists

By News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) summer session Dean’s and President’s Lists recognized 297 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.? 
Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.
 
Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.? 
 
Part-time students who have earned a 3.5 GPA this semester and successfully completed at least 12 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.??Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.? 
The Summer 2025 semester list consists of 215 Kentucky residents, 60 Tennessee residents, and 22 residents from outside the region.? 

Full-time Students Achieving Dean’s and *President’s List  

Clarksville, TN: *Catanzaro, Dominic; *Low, Thomas; *Perez, Edgar; *Wilson, Kim
Columbus, OH: *Howard, Mikela
Crofton, KY: *Perdue, Sydnee
Fort Campbell, KY: *Daniels, Samantha; *Johnson, Ashley
Hartford, CT: *Rodriguez, Rafael
Hopkinsville, KY: *Linton, Correona; *Quiles, Salina; May, Drake
Leavenworth, KS: *Taggart, Alisha
Oak Grove, KY: *Bradford, Teri; Hammond, Elissa
Salem, OH: *Murray, Gabriel

Part-time Students Achieving Dean’s and *President’s List? 

APO, AE: *Dasse Fofou, Alex 
Barney, GA: *Mobley, Tymari 
Benton, KY: *Scarpulla, Kimberly 
Cadiz, KY: *Creed, Michaela; *Futrell, Ellarhea; *Green, Kyndal; *Grubbs, Tajah; *Hestand, Jamie; *Kelly, Alexa; *Rivera, Elizabeth; *Stallons, Kelsey; *Taylor, Alexander; Barefield, Daryl; Perkins, Truth; Santiago, Amy; Tarver, Makenzie 
Centerton AR: *Wilson, Michael 
 
 
Cerulean, KY: *Hendricks, Brandi; *Leek, Dayna; Adams, Kaylee; Long, Avery 
Cincinnati, OH: Oconnell, Allie 
Clarksville, TN: *Barnes, Chelsea; *Bayili, Kanzie, *Brayton, Shane; *Chambers, Justin; *Daley, Grace; *Daniels, Alexis; *Dennis, Cynthia; *Dennis, Joshua; *Desamours, Daphcar; *Dority, Jacinda; *Falbe, Jenna; *Folliett, Ashley; *Gaines, Keni; *Galicia, Isamar; *Gilbert, Sheri; *Goins, Arnell; *Graham, Kasey; *Gutierrez, Gabrielle; *Holloway, Dometris; *Horn, Danielle; *Horne, Amanda; *Inaolaji, Daniel; *Jackson, Selisa; *Jean, Wolly; *Johnson, Shakera; *Klusacek, Laura; *Lennan, Joanna; *Lopez, Erica; *Malpass, Abigail; *Mason, Corlin; *Mazur,Jennifer; *Norton, Wesley; *Palacios, Gonzalez; *Peal, Bryce; *Rankine, Amelia; *Reyes-Cruz, Gabriella; *Rodriguez, Colon; *Romero, Perez; *Satterwhite, Melani; *Schmelzle, Allison; *Stewart, Robyn; *Tindle, Joseph; *Ustymchuk, Liubov; *Wilson, Kim; Boakyewaa, Ellen; Hill, Quinn; Katasa, Rena; Lamoureux, Siobhan; Love, Michael; Marrs, Ashley; Miller, Emily; Vernyuy, Ita 
Columbia SC: Gattereau, Isaiah 
Columbus, GA: Cruz, Oswaldo 
Converse, TX: *Mendoza, Ruben 
Crofton, KY: *Sabel, Abigail; *Vann, Christian; Cumbee, Christopher 
Dawson Springs KY: *Choate, Angel; *Curry, Kailey; *Dukes, Macey 
Dover, TN: *Slone, Latasha; *Wilson, Alexandria; Jabari, Samayah 
Eddyville, KY: *Hill, Sydney 
Elko. GA: *Somers, Nathaniel 
Elkton, KY: *Belew, Mercedes; *Byler, Karly; *Garcia, Ellie; *Gillespie, Frank; *Herrera, Daniel; *Powell, Abigail; *Salgado, Anthony; *Waters, William; *Wilson, Jacey; Stokes, Allie; Stokes, Kadi; Turner, Morgan 
Flint, MI: *Lewis, Martavius 
Fort Campbell, KY: *Bishop, Kimberly; *Collymore, Adzil; *Kennedy, Elizabeth; *Laureano, Virginia; *Lawson, Breann; *Mccurdy, Molly; *Mena, Erika; *Riffey, Jakob; *Shittu, Basit; *Sweetman, Jeffrey; *Trajbar, Josephina; *Vega, Victor; *Wilson, Philip; *Wilson-Mayfield, Kayla; *Zuniga-Rodriguez, Samantha; Benton, Alyssa; Brady, Claudia; Cardenas, Avila; Choi, Henry; Najjar, Victor 
Fort Riley, KS: *Stephens, Dean 
 
 
Fredonia, KY: Burton, Megan; Cox, Janetta 
Gracey, KY: *Francis, Marley; *Lyle, Maverick; *Pryor, Jacob, Balthrop, Matthew 
Graham, KY: Wagoner, Zachary 
Guthrie, KY: *Moore, Paul; *Paddy, Mackenzie; *Palmer, Monica 
Honolulu, HI: *Jenel, Stephanie 
Hopkinsville, KY: *Adkinson, Jameer,; *Alder, Jordan; *Alexander, Shelia; *Allen, Abigail; *Anderson, Cliston; *Barnes, Shelbey; *Bennett, Benjamin; *Bigbee, Shannon; *Black, Latoya; *Bobbett, Courtney; *Britton, Ebbianne; *Brown, Angelica; *Bush, Sierra; *Caraballo, Alejandra; *Childers, Layla; *Creekmur, Kayla; *Cunningham, Brittany; *Cure, Shanda; *De Monteverde, Michelle; *Eason, Janet; *Ferrell, Alyssa; *Fowler, Michaela; *Garay, John; *Garrett, Charles; *Gasparjohnson, Aaliyah; *Gibbs, Dawn; *Gray, Chancie; *Greenfield, Taylor; *Hargrove, Molly; *Harris, Adelaide; *Heise, Morgan; *Hendry, Andrea; *Hodges, Jessica; *Hogan, Allison; *Hughes, KaeLee; *Ikande, Ashia; *Jimoh-Olaoye, Christiana; *Johnson, Kassandra; *Jones, Faith; *Keys, Abigail; *Klinkert, Amber; *Krondahl, Stevanie; *Langhi, Kaliegh; *Leake, La’yarie; *Lewis, Marilyn; *Linton, Correonaa; *Lopez, Stevie; *Lowrie, Carmen; *Mack, Rosie; *Matlock, Mary; *Mcgee, Quincey; *Mclane, Erin; *Meriwether, Jeremy; *Michael, Tayler; *Nelson, Tammy; *Noisworthy, Ireland; *Oliver, Matthew; *Owen, Joshua; *Parker, Kaitlyn; *Perdomo, Kimberly; *Petersen Kaylee; *Powell, Christinia; *Pyle, Devin; *Quinlan, Kiya; *Rager, Noah; *Richards, Kenya; *Sapp, Kayla; *Scott, Timothy; *Spurlin, Michelle; *Stallard, Arlene; *Strohl, Jordan; *Tatum, Jewels; *Watkins, Jastasha; *Williams, Samia; *Wilson, Teon; *Wynter, Rebekah; *Zilch, Rebecca; Bautista, Esmeralda; Brown, Katlynn; Bruce, Lilian; Bussell, Tannis; Cardwell, Allyson; Childress, Autumn; Croy, Ryan; Ebling, Miranda; Gilkey, Kolby; Hernandez, Linda; Hester, David; Houston, Chriuetta; Jones, Kayla; Martin, Denzil; Mccombs, Jala; Mcdaniel, Jaci; Mcdonald, Lazarus; Miller, Julianna; Moores, Jordan; Prince, Emma; Sawyer, Jamison; Sentman, Tommie; Stokes, Angela; Torres, Spencer; Willis, Ma’kiyyah 
Lake Worth, FL: *Nightingale, Zalika  
Lewisburg, KY: *Brown, Amanda 
Lexington, KY: *Bussell, Lepeka 
Jacksboro, TN: Kelchner, Joseph 
Madisonville, KY: Flener, Sara; *Cope, Haley; *Goocher, Kamryn 
Marion, KY: *Davis, Elijah 
 
 
Mayfield KY: *Thomasson, Madalyn 
Melissa, TX: *Gobin, Krystal 
Nortonville, KY: *Powell, Courtney 
Oak Grove, KY: *Bullard, Hannah; *Davidhizar, Jesika, *Forte, Deayvonne; *Furr, Jefferey; *Gilleney, Chad; *Gooding, Steven; *Harrington, Miranda; *Herrera-Lovato, Mya; *Holbrook, Kimberly; *Holman, Asia’yana; *Livingston, Semaria; *Mahoney, Gregory; *Ong, Hayshine; *Rodriguez, Faith; Bridges, Emily 
Olmstead, KY: *Henderson, Kristin; *Henderson, Kyle 
Pembroke, KY: *Carroll, Casey; Burse, Niema 
Princeton, KY: Dees li, John; *Cooley, Christina; *Ogle, Shawna; *Slaton, Josey; *Turner, Jazmine  
Richmond Hill, GA: *Mckenzie, Jeron 
Russell, KY: *Fields, Kyle 
Russellville,KY: *Bigbee, Laskysha; *Rutledge, ShyAnne  
Schofield Barracks, HI: *Anderson, Macy 
Sharon Grove, KY: *Prokop, Annabella 
Trenton, KY: *Frasure, Amelia; *Sholar, Mary 
USAF Academy, CO: *Westbrook, Randy 
West Palm Beach, FL: *Prezeau, Galindy 
White Plains, KY: Curtiss, Natalie 
Williamsburg, VA: Black, Kayleigh 
 

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
 
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu. 
