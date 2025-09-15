89 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Politics

Senator Marsha Blackburn Joins President Donald J. Trump at White House for Memphis Safe Task Force Launch

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined President Donald J. Trump at the White House as he signed a memorandum to establish a “Memphis Safe Task Force” to address violent crime in Memphis. Senator Blackburn has expressed her support for sending the National Guard to Memphis to restore law and order, and she has worked closely with the Trump administration to surge additional resources to Memphis to protect law-abiding citizens.

Remarks as Delivered

“Mr. President, thank you so much. I want to say thank you to Director Patel because he had promised that he would come into Memphis. 

“We’ve had Operation Viper there this summer. There have been over 500 arrests. There are over 100 indictments, and Memphis had the best stats they have had in years this past August. Last month, it was the best August they have had.

“It’s because of the work that’s been done and now to have a new phase of this enforcement for Memphis, where we are going to have all of these agencies working as a team, as the Governor said, making certain that this is a long-term effort to Make Memphis Safe Again. Mr. President, we are so grateful, and we thank you.”

