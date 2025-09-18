Austin Peay State University Opens New Health Professions Building With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) officially opened its new Health Professions Building on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by university leadership, elected officials, community partners, and the donors who made the project possible.

The 114,600-square-foot facility represents the largest investment in healthcare education in Austin Peay State University’s history. It serves as the new home for the university’s nursing, radiologic technology, medical laboratory science, health and human performance, psychological science and counseling, and social work programs.

“This state-of-the-art facility establishes a foundation for healthcare excellence that will serve Austin Peay State University students and our regional workforce for years,” said APSU President Mike Licari. “With record-setting enrollment and this significant investment in healthcare education, we’re proving that when it comes to addressing our state’s critical healthcare workforce needs, it all starts at Austin Peay State University.”

Community generosity creates lasting impact

The Health Professions Building features numerous named spaces recognizing major donors and community leaders who contributed to the project.

“When donors create named spaces at Austin Peay State University, they’re investing in the future of healthcare education and establishing a lasting legacy,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “These named spaces give our philanthropic efforts credibility and show prospective donors the tangible impact of their gifts while directly supporting our mission of preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation provided significant support, recognized through the named first floor and courtyard. The foundation also contributed to naming the Bill Wyatt Enrichment Center in honor of Wyatt’s longstanding community leadership.

The Curtis G. Johnson Atrium, the building’s central gathering space, recognizes Johnson’s advocacy for Austin Peay State University and higher education during his two decades of public service, including 20 years as a legislator in the Tennessee House of Representatives (2005 to 2025).

Additional named spaces throughout the building include:

Colonel Debbie Elaine Tipton-Winters RN, MSN, MSS, U.S. Army (Retired) Study Room – established by David & Debbie Winters.

– established by David & Debbie Winters. CTT2 Jamaica St. George Classroom – established by Chris & Jacqueline George in memory of their son Jamaica St. George.

– established by Chris & Jacqueline George in memory of their son Jamaica St. George. De’Airon “Big D” Smith Social Work Family Meeting Room – established by David & Shawana Smith in memory of their son De’Airon “Big D” Smith.

– established by David & Shawana Smith in memory of their son De’Airon “Big D” Smith. Dewald-Volpe Nursing Simulation Laboratory – established by Dr. Ernest & Joan Dewald and Jennette Volpe.

Dr. Robert T. Crews Medical Laboratory Sciences Corridor – established in memory of Dr. Robert T. Crews by his wife Hester Crews.

– established in memory of Dr. Robert T. Crews by his wife Hester Crews. Dr. Wendy Araya Family Clinical Simulation Bed – established by Dr. Wendy Araya.

– established by Dr. Wendy Araya. In Dedication to Sandra K. Gilliam and JoAnn Workman Burchett – nursing simulation bed established by Travis & Lori Burchett.

– nursing simulation bed established by Travis & Lori Burchett. Lisa Dahin Ross Nursing Debriefing Room – established in memory of Linda Dahin Ross by her mother Ann R. Ross.

– established in memory of Linda Dahin Ross by her mother Ann R. Ross. Maury Regional Health – sponsored a Nursing Simulation Hub and MLS Student Collaboration Area as part of a five-year partnership.

sponsored a Nursing Simulation Hub and MLS Student Collaboration Area as part of a five-year partnership. Thaxton-Edington Radiologic Science Suite – established by Brenda Edington and the late Dr. Mac Edington.

– established by Brenda Edington and the late Dr. Mac Edington. Wade Hadley Rudolph Nursing Debriefing Room – established in memory of Wade Hadley Rudolph by Johnny & Janet Rudolph.

Preparing tomorrow’s healthcare workforce

The facility is designed for interprofessional education, allowing students from different healthcare disciplines to learn side-by-side and develop collaborative skills essential for modern healthcare delivery. The building houses state-of-the-art equipment including cutting-edge X-ray technology for radiologic science students and a fully functional diagnostic laboratory.

Two community clinics within the building—the Psychological Science & Counseling Clinic and the Speech-Language & Swallowing Community Clinic—will provide training opportunities for graduate students while offering low-cost care to community members.

The Health Professions Building is now open and operational, serving students across multiple healthcare disciplines as they prepare to address Tennessee’s growing healthcare workforce needs.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University