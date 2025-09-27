Clarksville Obituary: Pastor Clemmie P. Long

Clarksville, TN – The viewing for Pastor Clemmie P. Long will be on Friday, October 3rd, 2025, 12:00pm-4:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. The Wake will be 6:00pm-8:00pm at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at 11:00am, at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
