Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Pastor Clemmie P. Long

Pastor Clemmie P. Long
Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – The viewing for Pastor Clemmie P. Long will be on Friday, October 3rd, 2025, 12:00pm-4:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. The Wake will be 6:00pm-8:00pm at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at 11:00am, at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

