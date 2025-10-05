APSU Soccer Earns First ASUN Point with 2-2 Draw Against Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Senior midfielder Kasidy Schenk and junior midfielder Vivian Burke each scored goals as they led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 2-2 draw against Central Arkansas, Sunday, at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex in Conway, Arkansas.

Central Arkansas got off to a quick start, scoring its first goal of the match in just the second minute, as Kayla Hurley worked the ball inside Austin Peay State University’s box and sneaked it past Lauryn Berry for the score. Then, in the 20th minute, senior Sophie Davidson worked the ball down the left side of the pitch before giving Schenk a perfect cross to the center of the box, allowing her to put in the easy score off her right foot to tie it at one.

The attack from both teams’ front lines kept coming, but both defenses held their ground, as the match remained tied at one all the way till the 68th minute, when Sophia Backstrom put the ball in the back of the net in the top right corner, giving Central Arkansas its second lead of the match.

In the 79th minute, the Governors had a good look at the net when Carolyne Young took a corner kick and put the ball right in front of two Governors. Senior Ellie Dreas and Burke were faced with five Bear defenders and their keeper in the box. Dreas took the first shot, which the keeper saved, but Burke got the deflection and was able to put the ball in the left side of the net for the equalizing goal.

Offensively for the APSU Govs, Dreas and Burke led the team with a pair of shots on goal and three shots each. And in the net, Lauryn Berry collected six saves, with five coming in the second half.

Three Governors, Berry, Dreas, and Burke, played all 90 minutes.

Eight Governors each recorded a shot in the contest – Dreas, Young, Davidson, McKenna Hogan, Kaylee Hansen, Burke, Schenk, and Paige Chrustowski.

Austin Peay State University’s five points are their single-game high this season.

The APSU Govs’ seven shots on goal match their season-high.

The Austin Peay State University soccer team faces Central Arkansas in a rematch at home, Thursday, starting at 6:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.