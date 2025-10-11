1st Annual BBQ Fest Across the River Draws Hundreds to RichEllen Park for Food, Music and Fun

Clarksville, TN – The 1st Annual BBQ Fest Across the River fired up Friday night, October 11th — and it started with a sizzle. Clear skies and perfect fall weather set the scene as hundreds of locals poured into RichEllen Park for a night packed with food, music, and family fun.

“We’re thrilled to host this event at RichEllen Park. This is the inaugural celebration, and we hope to make it an annual tradition. You can already see how excited the community is—they’re coming out by the hundreds. Hopefully, we’ll have enough parking for everyone, but it’s wonderful to see so much support,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “Most of the time, this park is only familiar to baseball families. We’re excited to host more events like this to give people a chance to enjoy our beautiful parks. Our Parks and Recreation Department does an outstanding job taking care of everything.”

“This event wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and Mayor Golden. They were instrumental in planning everything and coordinating with us at Hilltop Supermarket. Thanks to their efforts, we were even able to bring the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile out here,” said Cody Jackson of Hilltop Supermarket.

Under the pavilion, crowd favorite The Back Lot Pickers kept the energy high with live bluegrass and country tunes. Just steps away, the Family Zone was bursting with laughter as kids bounced through inflatables, showed off fresh face paint, and took part in a variety of free activities.

“We’re so excited to be out here. RichEllen Park opened about 10 years ago, and from the very beginning, our goal has been to get the community to enjoy the park beyond just the baseball fields. Hosting our very first Barbecue Fest across the river has been a dream come true, and we’re thrilled to see it happening,” said Sally Reed, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director.

The food lineup was a dream for every barbecue lover. Guests feasted on BBQ sandwiches and meat by the pound, while Merry Oak Manor Dairy churned out creamy ice cream treats. Kadi’s Tacos & More brought the flavor with tacos, quesadillas, and loaded nachos, while DonutNV tempted sweet tooths with hot, fresh donuts. Keatts Sauce Company offered free samples—complete with bites to try them on—while Joyful Squeeze Co., a kid-owned sensation, squeezed fresh lemonade and served up gourmet sodas and sweet bites.

“I started my business in May 2025, and it’s been going great. I began with just a small tent, and now I’ve grown into a full-sized food truck—I’m really grateful for that. The support and turnout have been amazing,” said Blayne, owner of Joyful Squeeze Co. “We serve dirty sodas, classic lemonades, cookies, and treats, plus some fun spooky flavors for October. We like to keep everything Christian, it’s nothing bad.”

One of the biggest stars of the night? The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Guests lined up to snap photos, peek inside, and snag free Wienermobile whistles — adults included!

For the grownups, Strawberry Alley Ale Works was on tap with a selection of beer and craft drafts. With music in the air, good food in hand, and drinks flowing, the atmosphere was electric.

“We have 20 barbecue teams here, and we’re so thankful to all of them for participating. Many people have been coming to this event for years, along with lots of newcomers, and we’re ecstatic about the turnout. Tri-County Sportsman is hosting activities for the kids, and we also have U Jumpin’ Foulks providing jumpy houses. Montgomery Central cheerleading, baseball, and football teams have pitched in to help with various kids’ activities. We’re also very appreciative of the food trucks joining us tonight,” said Jackson.

The Party Continues Saturday!

Festivities ramp back up with live music from The 1980 rocking the stage from 12:00pm–2:00pm, plus more food trucks, cold beer, and the Family Zone in full swing.

At 11:00am, it’s time for the People’s Choice Tasting! Sample BBQ from competing teams and vote for your favorite. Tickets are just $10.00 online or $12.00 at the gate.

The official BBQ Cookoff turn-in also begins at 11:00am, with winners announced around 2:00pm.

More Saturday highlights include:

Home Run Derby

Big-screen SEC football viewing

Plenty of community spirit

All proceeds from the festival support the Tri-County Sportsman’s Association, helping fund local youth and community programs.

Don’t miss out — come hungry and bring the family!

RichEllen Park is located at 1466 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN.

Photo Gallery