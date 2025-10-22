APSU Men’s Golf Finishes 15th at Saint Mary’s Invitational in California

Seaside, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot three-over 291 in the final round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational, Wednesday, and finished the tournament in 15th with a score of 34-over 898 at the par-72, 7,104-yard Bayonet Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University finished nine shots behind 14th-place New Mexico State and 15 shots behind 13th-place Sam Houston. Arkansas State won the Saint Mary’s Invitational with a score of 19-under 845, and the Red Wolves’ Jake Wallis was the individual winner with a score of 12-under 204.

Patton Samuels shot three-under 69 in the final round to pick up 14 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 23rd with a score of one-over 217. Seth Smith carded his second even-par 72 of the tournament and finished tied for 26th with a score of two-over 218.

John Mark Mills carded a one-over 73 in the third round and finished tied for 67th with a score of nine-over 225. Parker Elkins posted the final counting score of the third round for the Govs, shooting five-over 77 to finish the tournament tied in 88th with a score of 240. Finally, Jackson Wise carded a third-round 78 and finished in 87th place with a score of 239.

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it tees off its spring season at UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, February 8th-10th, at the Flamboyán Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club in Humacao, Puerto Rico.