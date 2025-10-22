Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Earns 0-0 Tie Against Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless draw at Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday at the Eastern Kentucky Soccer Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

The APSU Govs came out with the match’s first shot, as Sophie Davidson’s first shot of the match was blocked in the fourth minute. Just one more shot was taken before the 10-minute mark in the match, which came in the ninth minute by Eastern Kentucky’s Peyton Smith. Both offenses were kept quiet, and both were evenly matched in the first 45 minutes, as EKU outshot APSU 6-4.

The Colonels’ offense came out in the second half with fresh legs and on a heavy attack. EKU outshot APSU 12-3 in the second half of play but were unable to connect with the back of the net.

Ellie Dreas led the APSU Govs offensively, taking four of Austin Peay State University’s seven shots – all on goal – in the match. She saw 81 minutes on the pitch, which was the most of any forward in the match. Lauryn Berry collected another eight saves in her full 90 minutes between the pipes for the Govs, which matches the third-most she has collected in a single match this season.

Inside The Box Score

Three Governors, Lauryn Berry, Kiley Reese, and McKenna Hogan played all 90 minutes.

Three APSU Govs recorded a shot, and two had a shot on goal.

Kaylee Hansen led all non-starters with 32 minutes played.

Dreas’ four shots on goal are the most of any individual Governor in a single match this season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Govs conclude their 2025 season at Bellarmine, Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. (CT) at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.