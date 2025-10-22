Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance Quentin Drive and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at 10:00pm and will turn off water service on Quentin Drive and surrounding areas.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed.

Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Thursday, October 23rd, from 10:00 pm to 4:00am on Friday, October 24th

Quentin Drive

Leigh Ann Drive

Beth Drive

Sarah Drive

Shortridge Drive

Pollard Road (Peachers Mill Road to Dominion Drive)

Dale Terrace (Peachers Mill Road to Pollard Road)

Sue Drive

Ridgeline Drive

Benton Court

Jackson Road (343 Jackson Road to 351 Jackson Road)

Peachers Mill Road (669 Peachers Mill Road to Dale Terrace)

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.