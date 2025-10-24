Montgomery County and City of Clarksville Partner to Simplify Property Tax Process

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville are partnering during the property tax season for the sixth consecutive year to simplify the process for tax freeze, tax relief recipients, and taxpayers.

Each Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am to 11:30am, December 2nd, 2025, through February 26th, 2025, residents can take care of their county and city property taxes at one location with city and county representatives at the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza and at the Clarksville Gas & Water location at 111 Cunningham Lane. Joint services will not be available on Tuesday, December 23rd, or Tuesday, December 30th, due to the holiday staffing constraints.

Representatives from each organization can accept vouchers and proof of income and process payments if applicable. This partnership allows taxpayers residing in the city limits and receiving tax relief to take care of their county and city taxes at the same place and time.

“By offering tax services in one convenient location, we aim to make the process easier and provide stronger support for Montgomery County taxpayers, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with the City of Clarksville to serve our residents,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

“City Finance welcomes the opportunity to provide this convenience to our citizens and deeply appreciates the Montgomery County Trustee’s continued eagerness to partner with us,” said Clarksville Chief Financial Officer Christen Wilcox.

“Montgomery County is proud to partner with the City of Clarksville and simplify the tax process so that residents can take care of their local and county tax needs in one location, saving time and reducing stress for taxpayers, said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“Convenience for all of the people we serve is central to our mission in the City of Clarksville, and we are very pleased to be able to work with our friends in Montgomery County Government toward that end goal. This taxpayer service is a key example,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The Trustee’s Office is in Suite 101-B, in Veterans’ Plaza. To see available services, including paying taxes online through the County Trustee office, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5717. To see the services offered through the City Finance & Revenue Department, visit cityofclarksville.com or call 931.645.7437.