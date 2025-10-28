Clarksville Police Respond to Crash on 41A Bypass at Beacon Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with minor injuries on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) and Beacon Drive. The crash occurred at approximately 10:08am, and the Bypass is completely shut down.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared. The closure is expected to last for at least the next 30-45 minutes.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, they are not believed to be life-threatening. No further information is available at this time.