Veterans Day Reflections: Honoring Service, Sacrifice, and the 101st Airborne Division

Clarksville, TN – Each year on November 11th, Americans across the country pause to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Known as Veterans Day, this federal holiday is a time to recognize the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of our nation’s veterans.

In Clarksville, the connection between the community and service members is particularly strong, with the presence of Fort Campbell and the legendary 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) serving as a daily reminder of the courage and commitment of those in uniform.

Veterans Day traces its roots back to the end of World War I, originally called Armistice Day. On November 11th, 1918, an armistice was signed between Germany and the Allied nations, marking the end of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history. In 1938, November 11th was officially recognized as Armistice Day, honoring the veterans of that war. After World War II and the Korean War, the holiday evolved to celebrate all veterans, not just those who served in World War I, and in 1954, Congress officially renamed it Veterans Day. Since then, it has been a day to reflect on the service and sacrifices of all those who have defended our nation, from the Revolutionary War to present-day missions abroad.

For the residents of Clarksville, Veterans Day carries special significance. The 101st Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Campbell, is one of the most renowned units in the U.S. Army, with a storied history that includes pivotal roles in World War II, the Vietnam War, and modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Known as the “Screaming Eagles,” the soldiers of the 101st Airborne exemplify courage, determination, and a commitment to excellence that inspires both military personnel and civilians alike. Their presence in our community serves as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

Veterans Day is more than parades and ceremonies—it is a call to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and the people who have made those freedoms possible. It is a day to reach out to veterans in our lives, thank them for their service, and consider the challenges they have faced both in service and upon returning home. For young people in Clarksville, learning about the 101st Airborne and other service units offers a powerful example of leadership, resilience, and patriotism.

As we observe Veterans Day, let us honor the past, support the present, and inspire the future. From the historic battlefields abroad to the streets of Clarksville, veterans have shaped our nation through their service. Today, we salute each one of them—the soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines, including the brave men and women of the 101st Airborne Division—whose courage and sacrifice ensure that liberty and democracy endure.

Veterans Day is our opportunity to say, but sincerely, thank you for your service.