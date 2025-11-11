49.4 F
APSU Women’s Tennis’ Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov Wrap Up Day One at ITF W15 Clemson Tournament

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis’ Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov Battle in Qualifying Draw at ITF W15 Clemson. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis' Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov Battle in Qualifying Draw at ITF W15 Clemson. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClemson, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis student-athletes competed at the International Tennis Federation W15 Clemson, Monday, at Duckworth Clemson Tennis Center.

Representing the United States, Sophia Baranov fell 6-2, 6-2 to top-seed Carson Tanguilig (U.S.) in the qualifying draw.

Representing New Zealand, Katie Oliver also fell 6-2, 6-2 to Slovakia’s Romana Cisovska in the qualifying draw. 

Results

Singles

Carson Tanguilig (United States) def. Sophia Baranov (United States), 6-2, 6-2

Romana Cisovska (Slovakia) def. Katie Oliver (New Zealand), 6-2, 6-2

