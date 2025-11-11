APSU Women’s Tennis’ Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov Wrap Up Day One at ITF W15 Clemson Tournament

Clemson, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis student-athletes competed at the International Tennis Federation W15 Clemson, Monday, at Duckworth Clemson Tennis Center.

Representing the United States, Sophia Baranov fell 6-2, 6-2 to top-seed Carson Tanguilig (U.S.) in the qualifying draw.

Representing New Zealand, Katie Oliver also fell 6-2, 6-2 to Slovakia’s Romana Cisovska in the qualifying draw.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Results

Singles

Carson Tanguilig (United States) def. Sophia Baranov (United States), 6-2, 6-2

Romana Cisovska (Slovakia) def. Katie Oliver (New Zealand), 6-2, 6-2