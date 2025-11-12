Tennessee Department of Human Services Begins Processing 65% SNAP Payments for November

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced today that the department will begin processing partial SNAP payments, following updated guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service to issue 65% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November 2025.

If directed, upon the reopening of the federal government, TDHS will work quickly with USDA to process remaining benefits for SNAP customers.

SNAP customers who were originally scheduled to receive their benefits between November 1–12 will begin to see benefits on November 12th. SNAP customers scheduled to receive SNAP benefits after November 12th can expect to receive their partial November SNAP benefit payment on their regularly scheduled date.

Tennessee SNAP recipients can use the One DHS Customer Portal to view the latest case details at https://onedhs.tn.gov/csp.

SNAP customers can also use the ebtEDGE app or Cardholder Portal to check their benefit amounts by visiting www.fisglobal.com/ebtedgemobile to download the app or log into the Cardholder Portal at www.ebtedge.com/gov/portal/PortalHome.do.

For continued updates and additional information, customers are encouraged to visit the TDHS website here: www.tn.gov/humanservices/federal-shutdown.html.

About the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS)

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) consists of multiple divisions with a unified mission to strengthen Tennessee by strengthening Tennesseans. Led by governor-appointed Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, TDHS serves nearly two million Tennesseans to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of their community.

Among the many services and programs provided by TDHS, some of the leading programs include the Child Support Program, Child and Adult Day Services and Licensing, Families First (the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities, and Adult Protective Services, along with many others.

TDHS is an organization committed to connecting people with resources that help individuals, families and communities with the support they need to overcome any social, economic and developmental vulnerabilities.

For more information, please visit: Tennessee Department of Human Services.